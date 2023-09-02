District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Dan Froicu, 57, of Jefferson Avenue, Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), follow too closely, careless driving, obscured plate, and operation of vehicle without required financial responsibility.
The charges were filed as the result of a crash which occurred at 10:17 a.m. May 5 along Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
After a Tesla he was driving struck the rear of another vehicle, troopers said Froicu exhibited signs of impairment. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .170%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10.
DUI
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A Harrisburg woman who is accused of crashing her Kia into the front of a home has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
Stormy Adams, of North Second Street, has been charged as a result of the crash, which occurred at 12:03 a.m. July 28 at Route 235 and Creek Road, Hartley Township, Union County. Adams' blood allegedly tested positive for ethanol.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), duties at stop signs, driving while license suspended, operation of vehicle with suspended or revoked license, driving without a license and consuming a controlled substance on a highway have been filed against Joseph Stahl, 63, of Camp Laurel Road, Mifflinburg.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:41 p.m. Aug. 4 along Centennial Road, Neare Steffen Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
During a traffic stop, troopers said Stahl was found to have two open beer containers in his center cup holders. When asked if he was willing to perform sobriety tests, Stahl allegedly said "I am drunk, you know that."
He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .211%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 19.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
DUI
POINT TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), endangering welfare of children, possession, reckless driving, careless driving and driving on roadways laned for traffic have been filed against Sharon Weaver, 64, of Satellite Drive, Milton, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 4:29 p.m. July 3 along Point Township Drive, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Police said Weaver, who had an adult and a child passenger in the car, exhibited signs of impairment. Her blood allegedly tested positive for THC, tramadol and desmethyltramadol.
DUI
MILTON — Steven Fecker, 74, of South Third Street, Sunbury, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), careless driving and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 10:45 p.m. July 5 at Arch and Broadway streets, Milton.
Fecker allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and had his blood test positive for methadone, fentanyl and norfentanyl.
Fleeing
MILTON — Matthew Strong, 24, of Grange Hall Road, Milton, has been charged with fleeing, driving vehicle at safe speed, turning movements or required signals, duty of driver, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving on right half of roadway and operation of vehicle without certificate of inspection.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop police attempted to make at 2:25 a.m. June 18 at the intersection of Mahoning Street and Brown Avenue.
Police said Strong fled when he was attempted to be pulled over. He was later located at his home, where he allegedly ran out the door when officers arrived.
Upon later questioning at the Milton Police Department, Strong allegedly said he fled "because he was scared."
Possession
MILTON — Three people have been charged with multiple drug-related counts as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:39 a.m. July 12 at Mahoning and South Front streets, Milton.
The driver of the vehicle Britnie Austin, 32, of Hemlock Street, Coal Township, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, general lighting requirements, operation of vehicle without certificate of inspection and altered documents (two counts).
Passenger Donald Austin, 55, of Connley Road, Mifflinburg, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Passenger Russell Bastian Jr., 55, of Judy Road, Lewisburg, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Items allegedly found where Britnie Austin was seated include 2 grams of meth, 1 gram of mushrooms, 1 gram of marijuana, an electronic scale, a pipe with burnt marijuana, a metal pipe with burnt marijuana, meth smoking residue, two lighters and two torches. Where Donald Austin was seated, police reported finding 14 pieces of used smoking glass equipment, three plastic bags, two bag with a powdery substance, an electronic scale, two scrapers, a tray with residue, four grams of meth and 2 grams of heroin.
In Bastian's seat, police allegedly found 1 gram of marijuana and 1 gram of meth.
