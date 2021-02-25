State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A McClure man was arrested for DUI and a Milton woman found to have warrants out of Northumberland County after an alleged hit-and-run crash.
A 46-year-old McClure man, who was not named, was allegedly driving a vehicle that rearended another vehicle, then fled south before being located a short time later. Signs of impairment were noted and the man was taken into custody for DUI. During the investigation, troopers said Cassidy Harpster, 25, of Milton, was found to have warrants and was transported to Snyder County Prison.
No injuries were noted in the crash.
DUI crash
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A Milroy man has been charged with DUI after a hit-and-run crash that damaged two mailboxes, a sign and a light post.
The alleged crash occurred at 4:40 p.m. Feb. 13 at 4752 Ulsh Gap Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County. Douglas Appel, 60, was allegedly traveling north in a 2004 Chevrolet when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway and crashed into the mailboxes and more. The vehicle fled north without stopping, police added. An investigation led to Appel, who allegedly showed signs of impairment.
Troopers said he’s been charged after blood tests were received.
DUI
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg woman was charged by police after she was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.
The alleged incident occurred at 9:16 p.m. Feb. 3 along Route 104 and Bickel Road, Center Township, Snyder County. A 2005 Jeep was involved and Samantha Jo Kratzer, 46, of Middleburg, was charged.
2-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 1:45 p.m. Feb. 23 along North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
A 2010 Jeep Wrangler driven by Willard W. Swisher, 63, of Sunbury, failed to yield and entered the right lane of Susquehanna Trail, where it struck a southbound 2019 Ford Explorer driven by Logan T. Brouse, 27, of Selinsgrove, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted.
Swisher will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State Police At Stonington DUI
SUNBURY — Troopers arrested a driver after a traffic stop at 1:35 a.m. Feb. 21 along North Front and Masser streets, Sunbury, Northumberland County.
A 2005 Jeep was involved, however the driver was not named.
DUI/drug possession
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A 2005 Hyundai Elantra was stopped at 8:12 p.m. Feb. 18 along Route 61, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County, and the driver was arrested for DUI, troopers reported.
The driver was not named.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — An unnamed driver was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop at 11:39 p.m. Jan. 24 along South Sixth and West Mulberry streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
A 2003 Jeep was involved.
DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — An unnamed driver was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 2:19 a.m. Jan. 23 along South Poplar and West Gowen streets, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
A 2013 Jeep was allegedly involved.
Hit and run
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a hit-and-run crash at 11:50 a.m. Feb. 22 along Green Street, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
An unknown vehicle was taking a right curve at an unsafe speed, troopers noted, when it crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by Jeremy M. Bauman, 36, of Northumberland, police noted. Minor damage was reported to each vehicle. The unknown vehicle fled the scene, police added.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash and arrested the driver for DUI.
The alleged crash occurred at 11:06 p.m. Feb. 23 along Routes 654 and 44, Limestone Township, Lycoming County, and involved a 2010 Ford Fusion, which troopers said left the roadway and became struck on a snow mound. The driver, an unnamed 19-year-old Williamsport woman, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
Ignition interlock violation
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was cited after a traffic stop at 12:07 p.m. Feb. 17 along I-180 westbound, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Clarence Ulmer was allegedly found to be driving a vehicle which was not equipped with an ignition interlock, troopers reported.
2-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 4:34 p.m. Feb. 22 along Route 220, west of Edkin Hill Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford F-350 driven by Timothy L. Manning, 40, of Mildred, was traveling south when it went out of control in a left curve and struck a northbound 2021 Toyota Rav4 driven by Lisa M. Altemose, 57, of Muncy Valley. Both drivers were belted.
Manning will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A Hughesville man sustained a suspected minor injury after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a stump.
The alleged crash occurred at 6:06 a.m. Jan. 17 along Woolen Mill Road at Sawmill Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County. A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brandon M. Buck, 21, was traveling south when it went out of control, struck a ditch and tree stump and rotated, police noted. Buck was not belted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic and the crash remains under investigation.
1-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a snow bank while making a turn at 11:34 a.m. Feb. 23 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
A 2014 Toyota Sienna driven by an unnamed driver was making a turn into a business when it struck the snow bank, troopers reported.
Theft by deception
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A Linden couple was allegedly scammed out of $1,399.98.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 from Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. A 63-year-old man and 64-year-old woman, both of Linden, attempted to call eBay about packages they ordered and believed they called the wrong number. Money was reportedly taken from their bank account, police noted.
