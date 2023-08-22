MILTON — "Quiet on the set" may be a phrase you hear ringing out across the Milton area in the coming days.
Over the next two weeks, a locally based film crew will be recording scenes for its newest horror flick, "Blacktop Summer."
While stationed along the 600 block of Center Street Sunday afternoon with what appeared to be an ice cream stand — surrounded by production equipment — Tom Robenolt and Travis Fatchaline, paused from their production work to discuss Point Five Films LLC.
Robenolt, a 2008 graduate of the Milton Area High School, said he works full-time with his production company, which is also based in Milton.
"We've been doing this since we were 8," Robenolt said, of he and Fatchaline's love of filmmaking. "We started an LLC in 2019, 2020."
"Blacktop Summer" is a horror movie starring Sean West, of Sunbury, as Burt.
"Our main character, Burt, is existing in a town gripped with fear, after he experiences a personal tragedy," Robenolt said, while teasing the film, which he describes as "a full-length feature."
Robenolt said the production company recently released a documentary, "George A. Romero's Resident Evil."
"George is the man behind 'Night of the Living Dead' and 'Dawn of the Living Dead,'" Robenolt explained.
He said the process of writing "Blacktop Summer" was an extensive one.
"There were six drafts written," Robenolt said. "It took about two weeks to write the first draft... and two days to rewrite the sixth."
He said Sunday marked the fifth day of production, which is expected to continue over the next two to three weeks.
"Everything is being shot locally," Robenolt said. "We are going to be at Becky's Soft Serve (today)."
He said it's OK for those who come across the production crew to stop by and ask questions. However, they should stay out of the view of cameras and remain silent as the cameras are rolling.
"Blacktop Summer" should be ready for release next year. The method of release will be determined by a distributor Point Five Films LLC works with.
A teaser trailer of the film will be released during the Whistle to the Maples Horror Film Festival, being held Nov. 11 at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
