LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District will be accepting registrations for upcoming kindergarteners, who will turn five by Sept. 1.
Online registration will be open March 14-22 at www.lasd.us.
For more information, contact Kelly Elementary School at 570-522-3292.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.