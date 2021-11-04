LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced new board of directors leadership and appointments.
The board of directors, made up of members of the community and medical staff, serve to guide the Hospital in meeting the healthcare needs of the area.
J. Donald Steele, president and CEO of The Northumberland National Bank, begins his term as chair, with Timm Moyer, co-founder of MoJo Active Inc., serving as vice chair.
Re-elected for a three-year term for the Class of 2024, were: Amanda G. Kessler, esquire, CEO/general counsel at Synergy Grandview Pharmacy, Inc.; John E. Meckley, esquire, attorney; Julia E. Redcay, DO, OB/GYN of Evangelical; and Matthew W. Reish, MD, SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical.
New community members elected to the board at the Oct. 25 meeting are Adanma C. Akujieze (Class of 2022), Leslie J. Temple (Class of 2022) and Susan J. Fetterman, RN (Class of 2023).
Akujieze is employed by Larson Design Group Inc. as chief financial officer and treasurer.
Temple is a market leader/business development officer for Fulton Bank, where she serves the northern Pennsylvania footprint of the bank.
Fetterman is a registered nurse who is currently retired and working as an independent healthcare consultant. She is a critical care nurse, former Geisinger Health executive, and former interim chair for the Nursing Department at Bloomsburg University.
New Medical Staff leadership was also announced at the meeting. Kenneth Jusko, DO, Quantum Imaging and Therapeutic Associates Inc., now serves in the role of medical staff president for the hospital, with John Turner, MD, FACS, Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health, being named medical staff vice president. Remaining in their current positions on the board as medical staff representatives are: Shawn McGlaughlin, MD, Family Medicine of Evangelical-Mifflinburg; Christopher J. Motto, MD, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical; and David Zelechoski, Internal Medicine of Evangelical.
Corporate Officers of the board remain as Kendra Aucker, president; James A. Stopper, treasurer; and William Anderson III, corporate secretary.
