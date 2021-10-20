Northumberland County Sentences
• Katlyn Kramer, 21, of Mount Carmel, four months probation, $50 fine plus costs for corruption of minors.
• Kaley Griffin, 27, of New Columbia, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Brandon Reigle, 25, of Sunbury, one-year probation, $250 fine plus costs, no contact with the victim for simple assault.
• Christopher Weston, 39, of Shenandoah, six to 12 months in county jail, six months credit for time served, costs of prosecution for possessing a controlled substance.
• Neil A. Haddock, 36, of Coal Township, three years probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Tyler Hamm, 27, of Sunbury, $25 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; $25 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Morgan Avellino, 36, of Kulpmont, $50 fine plus costs for receiving stolen property; $50 fine plus costs for defiant trespass; $50 fine plus costs for retail theft; $50 fine plus costs for false reports.
• John Robert Earl Tilghman, 34, of Milton, six months probation, $20 fine plus costs for theft by unlawful taking; six months’ probation, $20 fine plus costs for defiant trespass.
• Logan Faust, 25, of Paxinos, costs of prosecution for possessing a controlled substance; costs of prosecution for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Derrick Hunt, 29, of Sunbury, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for loitering and prowling at night.
• Damian Spade, 25, of Mount Carmel, one-year probation, $250 fine plus costs for criminal trespass.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• A summary allegation of purchasing an alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Sarah C. Devereux, 20, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
• A summary allegation of carry false identification card (minor) filed against Hannah J. Heinemann, 20, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
• A summary allegation of harassment, subject other to physical contact filed against Leah A. Moyer, 32, of Ashland, was dismissed.
• A summary allegation of carry false identification card (minor) filed against Jenna C. Ryan, 20, of Lincroft, N.J. was dismissed.
Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for charges waived or held was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25 in Union County Court.
• Christopher M. Barton, 23, of Lewisburg, waived a felony count of failure to verify address and be photographed and a misdemeanor count of obstruction of administration of law or other government function to court.
• Ehramis L. Chism, 30, of Williamsport, had a first offense misdemeanor count of DUI controlled substance impaired ability, driving with license suspended and use or possession of drug paraphernalia held for court. Summary allegations of marijuana small amount for personal use, driving without a license, vehicle registration suspended, careless driving and following too closely were also held.
• First offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI controlled substance Schedule 1 and DUI controlled substance impaired ability filed against Courtney L. Guffey, 33, of White Deer, were withdrawn. A summary allegation of operating vehicle without valid inspection was moved to traffic court.
• Brittney N. Jones, 31, of Lewisburg, waived misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and retail theft under ring to court.
• Amanda G. Long, 34, of Watsontown, waived misdemeanor allegations of marijuana small amount for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia to court.
• Lance A. Ridall, 49, of Libety, waived first offense misdmeanor counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. Summary allegations of disregard traffic lane single, follow too closely and turning movements and required signals were also waived.
• Traci J. Thomas, 56, of Lewisburg, waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, DUI high rate of alcohol, DUI controlled substance and DUI controlled substance impaired ability to court. Summary allegations of reckless driving, disregard traffic lane single and restrictions of alcoholic beverages were also waived.
• John C. Tiebout, 60, of Port Trevorton, had first offense misdemenaor allegations of DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3 and DUI controlled substance impaired ability held for court. A summary allegation of driving an unregistered vehicle was also held.
• Lance R. Weller, 23, of West Milton, waived a first offense misdemeanor count of DUI controlled substance impaired ability to court. A summary allegation of driving without a license was also waived.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
MILTON — A 28-year-old Milton woman has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), required lighting, possession of a controlled substance, small amount of marijuana for personal use and driving while operating privilege is suspended.
Morgan Showers was charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 9:50 p.m. Sept. 2 at Broadway and South Front streets, Milton.
Police said a vehicle operated by Showers was spotted traveling without its lights on. When stopped, she allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found in possession of marijuana. Her blood allegedly tested positive for THC.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Nov. 3.
DUI
WATSONTOWN — Phillip Orren, 46, of White Deer Pike, New Columbia, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts) and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 12:39 p.m. Sept. 6 along Canal Street, Watsontown.
Troopers said Orren was noticed exiting his parked vehicle in a sluggish manner. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and had his blood test positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Nov. 10.
DUI
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Taylor Reitz, 25, of White Deer Pike, New Columbia, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), exceed maximum speed limit and follow too closely.
The charges were filed after troopers said they started following a vehicle operated by Reitz, which was traveling 60 mph in a 45 zone. Reitz’ vehicle then followed another too closely.
When stopped, Reitz allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .111%.
The incident occurred at 9:49 p.m. Sept. 3 along Route 54, near Warrior Run Boulevard, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10.
DUI
TURBOTVILLE — A Bloomsburg man has been charged with driving under the influence and related counts as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 9:14 p.m. Sept. 2 along Main Street, Turbotville.
Dustin Wynings, 26, of Full Hill Lane, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), and required turning movements and required signals.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Wynings was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed. When stopped, he allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .115%.
DUI
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old White Deer woman has been charged with driving under the influence and operation of vehicle without valid inspection.
Jennifer Machuzak, of Union Avenue, was charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4:21 p.m. Oct. 6 at Carpenter Road and Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a vehicle operated by Machuzak was stopped for not having an inspection sticker. She allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and troopers said a white powdery substance was noticed around her nose.
Machuzak refused a blood draw. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Nov. 10.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Joseph Remaley, 42, of Smith Street, Bloomsburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts).
At 11:29 p.m. Sept. 13, troopers said they were called to Route 405, north of Golf Course Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County, after receiving reports of a motorist in need of assistance.
When they arrived, Remaley was allegedly found hiding behind a post. He told police he called for help with his vehicle, and was looking for a cigarette.
Remaley was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .181%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17.
Theft
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Theft and related charges have been filed against an East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, couple as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 11:50 a.m. Sept. 24 at 3755 State Route 642.
Toby Shade, 34, and Cassandra James, 34, both of State Route 642, have been charged with theft, access device fraud and receiving stolen property.
Troopers said the two, who are boyfriend and girlfriend, used a debit card belonging to Shade’s mother, Carol Carm, to withdraw $304 from an automatic teller machine.
A preliminary hearing for Shade has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Nov. 3, while a preliminary hearing for James has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 3.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Port Royal woman was charged with DUI and related charges following a one-vehicle crash at 3:40 a.m. Oct. 2 along Old Turnpike Road and Route 235, Hartley Township, Union County.
Cheyenne Kauffman was driving a 2011 Toyota Rav4, police noted, and was charged.
DUI
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A Millmont man was arrested following a traffic stop at 12:15 a.m. Sept. 25 along Route 235 and Palmen Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Troopers stopped a 1994 Ford F-150 XLT for multiple alleged violations, at which time Austin Bowersox, 25, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges have been filed, police noted.
