LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) requested an email or a call before people enter a video in a Virtual Family Variety Night.
Dana Bosak, BVRA office coordinator, said they’d like to discuss what would fit in the family-friendly program and what they need from entrants. An email to officecoordinator@bvrec.org or a call to 570-524-4774 was requested prior to the Saturday, Feb. 13 deadline for entry.
There have already been inquiries from people who have considered sending pre-recorded segments.
“We’ve had comedians (and) singers,” Bosak said. “We’ve been looking into some ballet groups, gymnastics and skateboarding.”
Olivia George, BVRA program coordinator, said they were open to anything that was appropriate for a family variety show. The variety program will be part of the BVRA Virtual Gala, a BVRA fundraiser. They also hoped to showcase in-house talent.
Shirley Brough, BVRA executive director, said the 2021 Virtual Gala idea came about because people were still reluctant to gather in gatherings. They have also seen other organizations offer their patrons similar events with success. Brough added that this year’s event was for all family members, with children’s tickets available.
BVRA Gala ticket holders will pick up dinners from the Lewisburg Hotel then head home for the 6 p.m. Saturday, March 6 variety show via the Zoom platform. Entrees included petit tenderloin, chicken cordon bleu or a vegetarian option. Kids options included buttered noodles or chicken fingers. Desserts will be provided by Bella’s Bliss Bakery.
Mike Glazer, BVRA board member, will be introducing the variety video from Myndset Studios, Danville.
George said they would like to spotlight the pool during the gala. Ordinarily, the Energy Gymnastics facility supports the pool. But with the pandemic, and before the gymnastics programs return to full strength, they are not going to be able to rely on that income.
“We are a little concerned moving forward, just trying to fund the pool and get it open for the community to use to his summer is really important to us,” George said. “We think it is a great service to the community, but we really do need that funding.”
George added they also hoped to raise donations for the Lewisburg Skate Park as it has become an attraction for skaters and BMX riders from the region. She credited Mark Burke of Mynddset Studios, Danville, for helping make a virtual variety show a reality.
To date, sponsors included Mynddset Studios and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Williamsport. Brough added that event and corporate sponsors were still needed.
Auction items will be open for bidding starting about a week before the gala, with auction winners announced during the program. There will also be random drawings for pool memberships once per 15 minutes.
Check www.bvrec.org for information as it is updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.