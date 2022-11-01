MILTON — The Milton Area High School Drama Club will be taking a step back in time as it presents a 1990s comedy/drama.
“She Kills Monsters” will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in the high school auditorium.
The show focuses on two sisters — Agnes and Tilly — who are completely opposite of each other. Agnes is a set on being completely average while Tilly is obsessed with all things geeky and nerdy. However, when Tilly passes away, Agnes seeks to better understand her sister by engaging in the Dungeons and Dragons module Tilly had written.
“It’s kind of showing how Agnes deals with the grief of losing her sister a year later,” said senior Chloe Russell. “Tilly and her friends all played D and D together. The story is Agnes is playing Tilly’s homespun D and D module and its Agnes figuring out a lot of stuff about her sister she didn’t necessarily know because they didn’t really get along when Tilly was alive. So, it’s about Agnes figuring out all this stuff about her sister when she died.”
Written by Qui Nyugen, the plot alternates between taking place in a realistic 1990s setting and a fantasy world. It is an action drama with elements of fantasy and comedy.
“It’s a great play.” said Milton Area High School Drama Club director Steve Aguirre. “I was pretty sure that the core group of kids would be really excited about the contents of the play. It has a lot of representation that you wouldn’t see typically on a high school. There’s a LGBT character for example, and some of the plot revolves around that.”
Participants are thoroughly enjoying the production.
“This is my first time getting to play a speaking role on stage and I’ve just been very excited about it,” said senior Fallon Waughen. “Especially since my character is kind of the opposite of me in real life, so it’s just exciting to put that out there. It’s something I’ve never done before.”
The play involves PG-13 content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.
The cast includes Chloe Russell as Agnes, Mia Sera as Tilly, Ely Reitz as Chuck, Fallon Waughen as Lilith, Jillian Latchford as Kaliope, Sean Nolder as Orcus, Thomas McCaffrey as Miles, Victoria Olsen as Vera/Evil Gabbi, Arella Sandrick as Farrah the Faerie/Evil Tina, Levi Shamblen as Steve and Carlee Kneasel as The Narrator.
The stage combat ensemble includes Zander Tallent, Nicholas Fleck, Amaya Knelly, Elias Franciscus and Colby Noll.
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.