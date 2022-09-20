WILLIAMSPORT — An ink drawing by David M. Moyer, assistant professor of graphic design at Pennsylvania College of Technology, is among artwork selected for the 55th
WILLIAMSPORT — An ink drawing by David M. Moyer, assistant professor of graphic design at Pennsylvania College of Technology, is among artwork selected for the 55th
annual Art of the State exhibition at The State Museum of Pennsylvania.
The exhibit opened Sept. 11 and will be on view through Jan. 15 at the museum, 300 North St., Harrisburg. An online gallery, catalog and artists’ statements can be viewed at statemuseumpa.org/artofthestate.
Showcasing the work of Pennsylvania’s artists since 1968, the juried exhibition reflects a range of creative endeavors in the categories of painting, work on paper, photography, digital media, sculpture and craft. The current display includes 92 works of art by 92 artists from 31 counties. Finalists were selected from 1,850 entries from 542 artists.
Moyer’s ink drawing, “Doctor’s Dream 1,” measures 11 inches by 10 inches and is included in the Work on Paper category.
This is the ninth time his artwork has been selected for Art of the State.
Moyer received a Master of Fine Arts from Maryland Institute College of Art and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Delaware. He began teaching at Penn College in fall 2000.
