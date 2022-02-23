EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Officials have released no additional information on a Monday afternoon garage fire which resulted in an unidentified man being airlifted to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center in Allentown, where he was listed in critical condition.
William Cameron Engine Company Chief James Blount said the investigation into the fire has been turned over to a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal. As a result, he said no further information on the fire will be available through the fire department.
Blount also noted the department is unable to release any additional information on the burn victim due to HIPPA regulations.
State police have not yet released any information on the fire, or the burn victim.
The fire was reported at around 3 p.m. in a garage at 3326 Stein Lane, East Buffalo Township, Union County. Neighbors reported hearing explosions as the time the fire broke out, with flames ripping through the 24-by-30-foot garage.
William Cameron Engine Company Assistant Chief JR Young said the man was out of the garage and alert when responders arrived. A LifeFlight helicopter landed in a nearby field to transport the man to the hospital.
In addition to the William Cameron Engine Company, firefighters from Mifflinburg, Union Township and White Deer Township were called to the scene, along with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, medics from Evangelical Community Hospital and a LifeFlight helicopter.
