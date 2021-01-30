WILLIAMSPORT — Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. achieved net income of $15.2 million for the 12month period ending Dec. 31, 2020, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.16.
Net income for the three and 12 months ending Dec. 31 was $3.9 million and $15.2 million, respectively. That's compared to $2.8 million and $15.7 million for the same periods of 2019.
Results for the three and twelve months ending Dec. 31, compared to 2019 were impacted by a decrease in after-tax securities gains of $91,000 (from a gain of $386,000 to a gain of $295,000) for the three month period, and an increase in securities gains of $679,000 (from a gain of $591,000 to a gain of $1,270,000) for the 12-month period.
Impacting the three and 12 months ending Dec. 31 was a write down of assets held for sale and a loss on sale of premises and equipment that totaled $949,000.
Gain on sale of loans increased $719,000 and $2.4 million, respectfully, for the three and 12 months ending Dec. 31, to $1.2 million and $4.1 million, respectively, compared to $508,000 and $1.8 million for the 2019 periods.
The increase is the result of a significant increase in the number of consumers who are refinancing their mortgage due to the current low interest rate environment.
The provision for loan losses decreased $1.1 million and $110,000, respectfully, for the three and 12 months ending Dec. 31, to $585,000 and $2.6 million, respectively, compared to $1.7 million and $2.7 million for the 2019 periods.
The higher provision during the 2019 periods was primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that had become non-performing during the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision during 2020 remained elevated due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and 12 months ending Dec. 31 were 55-cents and $2.16, respectively. Basic earnings per share for the same period were 40-cents and $2.23, respectively, with diluted earnings per share of 39-cents and $2.20, respectively.
Return on average assets was 0.85% for the three months ending Dec. 31, compared to 0.68% for the corresponding period of 2019. Return on average assets was 0.85% for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, compared to 0.94% for the corresponding period of 2019.
Return on average equity was 9.55% for the three months ending Dec. 31, compared to 7.22% for the corresponding period of 2019. Return on average equity was 9.66% for the 12 months ending Dec., 31, compared to 10.54% for the corresponding period of 2019.
Approximately one third of employees are working remotely.
As of Dec. 31, a loan modification/deferral program is in place to defer payments up to 180 days for principal and/or interest with only $8.7 million in loan principal remaining in deferral. All COVID-19 related loan deferrals meet the requirements to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring.
There were reduced deposit rates during the latter half of March continuing through December.
Total paycheck protection program loans originated to be held on balance sheets as of Dec. 31 totaled $11.2 million.
