State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Lewisburg man was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop at 10:14 p.m. Feb. 12 along North Susquehanna Trail and West 11th Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Police said a 2005 Ford Escape was stopped and Derek Scott, 55, was arrested. Charges were filed.
Hit and run
SHAMOKIN DAM — Police investigated an alleged hit-and-run crash at 8:25 p.m. Feb. 21 along North Susquehanna Trail at Route 61, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
A vehicle described as a large black pickup truck was traveling north in the left lane when it attempted to cross to the right lane to enter the Route 61 on ramp when it struck the front driver’s side of a 20198 Toyota Corolla driven by Timothy J. Dennen, 63, of Eagles Mere, police reported. Dennen was belted and was not injured. The suspect vehicle allegedly fled.
Harassment
MIDDLEBURG — A Carlisle man and McClure woman were cited after police responded to a reported disturbance.
The man, 42, and woman, 30, were cited after a response at 5:57 a.m. Feb. 7 along North Main Street, Middleburg, Snyder County.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending against a 35-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, both of Selinsgrove, after police investigated an alleged incident at 12:40 a.m. Feb. 21 along Attig Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
MIDDLEBURG — A 17-year-old Middleburg boy was allegedly found unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel of a 2004 Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot of a convenience store.
The boy was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The alleged incident was reported at 2:10 a.m. Feb. 23 along Paxtonville and South Wausau roads, Middleburg, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A James Creek man has been charged with stealing $429 worth of DeWalt tools from Lowe’s, 1389 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The incident was reported at 10:52 a.m. Dec. 17. Vincent McCandless, 20, was charged after allegedly being identified as the person to took the tools.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an unemployment fraud case reported at noon Feb. 18 along Chestnut Street, Center Township, Snyder County.
The personal information of a 50-year-old Middleburg woman was stolen.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A pair of drivers sustained suspected minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 12:07 a.m. Feb. 20 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Caleb P. Rooker, 25, of Muncy Valley, was stopped in a 2000 Ford Escort when the vehicle entered the intersection without clearance and was struck by a westbound 2019 Hyundai Elantra driven by Andrew S. Pick, 24, of Montoursville. Both drivers sustained suspected minor injuries, but were not transported.
Rooker was not belted and will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Liberty man escaped injury when his vehicle slid in icy/slushy conditions and struck a guide rail at 5:08 a.m. Feb. 21 along Blockhouse Road, Jackson Township, Lycoming County.
Dylan B. Stone, 24, was traveling north in a 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer at the time of the crash. Stone was belted and was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed. The vehicle was allegedly traveling at approximately 60 mph when it went out of control, police noted.
Hit and run
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — An unidentified vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence in snowy conditions, according to police.
The incident was reported Jan. 17 along State Home Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. The vehicle fled the scene prior to providing information.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Someone opened two bank accounts using the personal information of a 50-year-old Cogan Station man, police reported.
The incident was reported at 8 a.m. Aug. 5 along Lycoming Creek Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County. The victim was able to close both accounts, police noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.