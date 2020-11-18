Milton Turkey Hill closes due to COVID case

MILTON — The Turkey Hill convenience store at 854 Mahoning St., Milton, has been temporarily closed for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Caroline Statile, an account manager with Keland Partners, issued a statement Wednesday morning on the closure. Signs posted on the store's front doors also state the location is temporarily closed.
"One of Turkey Hill's team members at our 854 Mahoning St... location has informed us they have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19)," the statement said. "We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials."
The statement said the store closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew.
"The store will re-open in the next few days," the statement said. "We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time."
The statement added that everyone who works at the store has been advised to follow CDC recommendations and guidelines.
"We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support," the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.