Kleinman receives DAISY Award

LEWISBURG — Callie Kleinman, RN, was recently presented with the DAISY Award at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Kleinman was nominated for the award by a patient, Jennifer Gardner, who was admitted to the hospital and treated by Kleinman.
In the nomination, Gardner shared “we were discussing possible discharge, when Callie decided to check my vitals, even though I wasn’t scheduled for another vitals check for several hours. When she checked my heart with her stethoscope, she looked at me with concerned eyes and said ‘Jenn, are you feeling ok?’ ‘No chest pain, fluttering, or shortness of breath?’ I said no, nothing at all. It turned out I was in A-fib. Seems as though my blood infection affected my heart but I had no symptoms whatsoever.”
Gardner finished her nomination saying, “Callie listened to her instincts and discovered my condition while I was still admitted, which is right where I needed to be for treatment! She is a blessing and I truly believe she saved my life that afternoon.”
Kleinman has been an Evangelical employee serving as an RN in the hospital’s inpatient Center for Orthopaedics since October 2021.
Nurses are nominated for the award by patients, family members of patients, as well as other healthcare professionals. Nominations are presented for consideration through a process of anonymity. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers. Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture entitled.
If an Evangelical Community Hospital nurse has displayed extraordinary clinical expertise and compassion, visit www.DAISYnomination.org/ECH and fill out a nomination form.
