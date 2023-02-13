Kleinman receives DAISY Award

From left, Callie Kleinman, RN, DAISY Award recipient, was read the patient nomination by her supervisor, Jessica Jordan, RN, director of Acute Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Units at Evangelical Community Hospital.

 PROVIDED BY DEANNA HOLLENBACH/EVANGELICAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

LEWISBURG — Callie Kleinman, RN, was recently presented with the DAISY Award at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Kleinman was nominated for the award by a patient, Jennifer Gardner, who was admitted to the hospital and treated by Kleinman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.