MILTON — Although the property is now under new ownership, officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) are continuing to keep a watchful eye the former ACF Industries site.
The 46-acre property was recently purchased by MR Milton LLC, for $500,000. David Damaghi, a New York businessman, confirmed he is involved in the new ownership of the site.
Megan Lehman, DEP Community Relations coordinator, said the organization is aware of the change in ownership of the property.
“DEP’s Environmental Cleanup and Brownfield Program will be in contact with both parties (buyer and seller) to evaluate how the terms of sale address each party’s responsibility for the environmental issues at the site,” Lehman said.
“DEP will consider this information, in relation to applicable laws regarding the responsibilities of various parties to determine the appropriate next steps to address the contamination at the site, which resulted from a past tank-related spill,” she said.
In May 2020, Lehman said DEP was continuing to monitor a petroleum release at the former railcar manufacturing facility.
“Some floating product remains on the groundwater at the site, but does not appear to be mitigating,” she said, at that time. “The floating product is being monitored quarterly and collected by absorbents.”
Damaghi recently said his plans for the former ACF property are still being finalized.
“This is going to be a great site for making it into a lot of smaller warehousing for e-commerce, offices for e-commerce,” he said, adding that the site is particularly attractive because it has rail access.
A 500,000-square-foot space at the property is now listed online, at showcase.com, as being available for rent, at a cost of $124,585 per month.
Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the borough has not been contacted by the property’s new owners regarding their plans for the site.
However, Novinger said she’s been working with Central PA Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tea Jay Aikey to potentially set up a meeting with the owners.
Doug Diehl, the borough’s code and zoning enforcement officer, said the owners must speak to the borough regarding their plans for the site. After that, Diehl said it can be determined what procedures the owners may need to follow regarding usage.
“We are waiting for a meeting with them,” Diehl said. “They haven’t declared anything to us.”
According to Diehl, the property is zoned as a manufacturing site.
“It can be used for anything underneath that category, under the zoning ordinance,” he said.
The ordinance is available online and lists the following as permitted principal uses and structures in the manufacturing district, with approval of the zoning officer required: Manufacturing or assembly operations; steel fabrication; machine shops; forges or foundries; food processing or meat packing operations; research and development facilities; brewing, distilling or bottling plants; stone or monument works; building materials sales yards; industrial or manufacturing machine repair shops; and essential services.
Listed as permitted accessory uses and structures — with approval of the zoning officer required — are: Administrative offices; accessory warehousing and storage; accessory sale and retail outlets; satellite receiving dishes; outside storage; signs; off-street parking and loading areas; and temporary helicopter landing zones.
Listed as special exceptions, with approval needed by the zoning hearing board, are: Commercial communication antennas, towers and equipment; and multiple industrial or wholesale uses of a single building.
Twenty-eight conditional uses and structures requiring approval of borough council are also listed, including: Warehouse and storage facilities; distribution facilities; business offices; business services; an industrial park; trucking or freight terminal; lodging facilities; a shopping center and various retail businesses.
