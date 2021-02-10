MILTON — Unless they seek out other insurance options, 162 Milton Borough property owners could see their flood insurance policy rates rise by 15% as the borough has opted out of the Community Rating System (CRS).
Upon recommendation of borough Manager Jess Novinger, council on Wednesday agreed to opt out of the CRS program, effective in June.
Novinger explained to council that CRS is offered through the National Flood Insurance Plan (NFIP), and allows NFIP policy holders in the borough to receive a 15% discount on their flood insurance premiums. On average, she said NFIP policy holders save $296 on their plans because of Milton's participation in the CRS program.
"It has come to my attention that this voluntary program no longer makes financial sense for the borough to participate in," Novinger said, of CRS. "NFIP policies peaked in 2012 and 2013 and we have seen a 59% decrease in NFIP policy holders due to more affordable privatized flood insurance options."
Currently, she said 162 borough residents are insured through the NFIP.
Doug Diehl, the borough's Code Enforcement officer, encouraged those with NFIP policies to seek out private insurers, as opposed to purchasing the federal flood insurance policy.
"The privatized companies are giving much better rates and much better insurance policies than what NFIP is," Diehl said.
Over a five-year cycle, Novinger said the borough spends $176,355 to participate in the CRS program. These expenses include contracted services with SEDA-COG, mailings and printings, and Diehl's time to complete required paperwork.
"The borough utilizes taxpayer dollars paid by all residents to cover these expenses which only benefits 162 households," Novinger said. "We have continued to see a decrease in NFIP policy holders... Therefore, it will only continue to reduce our return on investment to continue the program."
The borough will be sending letters to all residents in the floodplain notifying them that Milton is no longer participating in the NFIP program. The letter will also encourage residents to consider alternate flood insurance to that offered through the NFIP.
Council also heard a presentation on Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) from Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy (DRIVE) Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman.
According to Wakeman, LERTA allows businesses in defined areas within a municipality to not be assessed additional property tax rates for improvements to their properties, for a period of up to 10 years.
Wakeman said a LERTA must be approved by the municipality, school district and county which levies taxes on properties in the defined area.
She said Sunbury, Catawissa and Bloomsburg are all looking at implementing LERTA programs.
As for Milton, Wakeman said she's informally spoken with the Northumberland County commissioners and believes they would be in favor of approving a LERTA in Milton.
Although she has never spoken with Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan, Wakeman said she believes from articles which she has read that Keegan is in favor of economic development.
Wakeman told council that DRIVE — an economic development organization — could assist Milton with establishing a LERTA at no cost to the borough.
Novinger directed council members to compile a list of questions about the proposal, which she will then forward to Wakeman for answers.
Council approved the Milton Fire Department to hold its annual Palm Sunday Ham Dinner Sunday, March 28.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department is about to determine whether this year's dinner will be held in a drive-thru format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Derr also reported that his department logged 226 man hours responding to 42 calls for service in January. In addition, volunteers logged 16 man hours shoveling snow from around fire hydrants following recent storms.
