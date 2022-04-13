TURBOTVILLE — Athletes at Warrior Run High School will have a bit more spring in their step following the recent completion of a new artificial turf field at the athletic stadium.
Ben Mike, construction manager with Fidevia, detailed the process by which the artificial turf was installed.
The field is built on a 2-foot stone base, he said, with a series of drain pipes running underneath to keep the field dry.
Once a layer of of finely crushed stone, called “fines,” had been rolled out and smoothed across the base, the rolls of turf were laid down and secured.
“When the guys come it’s basically like rolling out carpet,” said Mike. “They actually use (something) like a pneumatic carpet stapler and, ‘bang, bang, bang,’ go around and staple the edge.”
The main green turf was laid down first in sheets, after which parts of it were then cut out in order to place and glue the other colored turf sections that make up the lines and lettering on the field.
Finally, a granulated mixture of sand and tiny rubber bits was added on top and swept into the turf.
Mike said the project took about three weeks, start to finish. He estimated it took a crew of about five to set down the artificial turf.
“It’s a lot of detail work,” said Mike, noting that the majority of the time spent on the installation was dedicated to recutting and replacing the colored pieces.
The benefit of all this detailing is that the field is far easier for maintenance staff to maintain, since it not only doesn’t need to be watered and cut like grass, but also doesn’t need to be repainted.
The bulk of the maintenance involves using a special groomer to make sure the sand and rubber pieces remain evenly distributed across the field, especially after heavy use.
The new turf should also be somewhat more forgiving for the athletes than grass or older turf, said Mike, owing partly to that sand and rubber mixture.
The turf was originally set to be installed in January, but inclement weather delayed the work. Mike said that, once conditions permitted, the installation process was, “smooth going.”
He said a walkthrough with the maintenance staff has already been conducted where they were shown how to use to turf groomer. Mike said they are only waiting on a final inspection with the project engineer this Thursday.
Mike said turf has also been placed at the high school batting and softball cages.
The new field comes as part of a $31.7 million project, which includes the construction of a new elementary school building and a field house at the athletic stadium.
“There’s new lighting... these bleachers are new, new scoreboard, new goal posts, new time clock...everything is pretty much new,” Mike said, while discussing the stadium renovations. “The only thing really original is the old home bleachers.”
Mike says the next step in renovations is the paving of the track around the field, which is set to begin the week of April 25, after which a rubber running surface will be installed.
