Covered bridge puzzles donated to senior centers

BLOOMSBURG — The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB) is teaming up with the Columbia/Montour Aging Office Inc. to help keep area seniors occupied.
The CMVB recently donated five covered bridge jigsaw puzzles to the Aging Office for distribution in area senior centers The puzzles, which feature the Wanich Bridge in Columbia County, are the 11th edition in the bureau’s collectible series.
“Our covered bridge puzzle series has been really popular over the years, and each edition has brought joy to those who have had a chance to put them together,” said Nancy Bishop, CMVB board president. “Now, we’re delighted to be able to share some of these puzzles with area seniors to provide them with a fun activity to brighten their days.”
Kathleen Lynn, director of the Columbia/Montour Aging Office, expressed thanks for the donation.
“The members of our centers always enjoy activities where they can work as a team,” Lynn said. “This puzzle has special meaning, as residents can reminisce and share great conversations about their past visits to our area’s covered bridges. Thanks to the Visitors Bureau for the puzzles and the smiles they will create!”
A limited number of the 550-piece jigsaw puzzles featuring the Wanich Bridge remain available to the public for purchase. To buy one, visit the Columbia-Montour Welcome Center at 121 Papermill Road, Bloomsburg, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
The next edition in the commemorative puzzle series will arrive this fall and feature the Parr’s Mill Covered Bridge.
Spanning the north branch of Roaring Creek, the Parr’s Mill Covered Bridge connects Franklin and Cleveland townships in Columbia County. This Burr Truss arch span was built in 1865 by F.L. Shuman at a cost of $1,275. It is located 4 miles south of Catawissa on Parr’s Mill Road, off Ashton Hollow Road, east of Pennsylvania Route 487. Named after Washington Parr, who purchased the nearby Willow Grove Grist Mill in 1875, the bridge and mill became known as Parr’s Mill Bridge and Parr’s Mill, respectively.
Pre-orders are currently being accepted for the Parr’s Mill Covered Bridge puzzle. To submit a pre-order, visit: itourcolumbiamontour.com/2022-covered-bridge-puzzle-pre-order. The CMVB donates $2 from each puzzle every year to the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association (CCCBA) for the continued preservation of the area’s historic bridges.
