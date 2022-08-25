Covered bridge puzzles donated to senior centers

Senior citizens in Benton work on putting together a covered bridge puzzle.

 Provided by Shane Kiefer/Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau

BLOOMSBURG — The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB) is teaming up with the Columbia/Montour Aging Office Inc. to help keep area seniors occupied.

The CMVB recently donated five covered bridge jigsaw puzzles to the Aging Office for distribution in area senior centers The puzzles, which feature the Wanich Bridge in Columbia County, are the 11th edition in the bureau’s collectible series.

