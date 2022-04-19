PennDOT staff speak to Mifflinburg students

MIFFLINBURG — April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and April 11-15 marked National Work Zone Awareness Week.
Members of PennDOT District 3’s Driver Safety Task Force highlighted the campaigns with six classroom programs at Mifflinburg High School, in teacher Heather Specht’s ninth- and 10th-grade health classes.
The programs were presented by: Deborah Erdman, Injury Prevention coordinator at Geisinger Medical Center; Michael Diehl, Community Traffic Safety Project coordinator with the Highway Safety Network; and Kimberly Smith, Safety Press Officer with PennDOT. The group was also assisted by Annalisa Negrea, Injury Prevention coordinator with UPMC Williamsport who provided an extra simulator for the event.
First, students were presented with a short PowerPoint on work zone safety. Smith shared that since 1970 when the department was formed, there have been 90 PennDOT employees who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Students were then able to test their skills and experience “driving while impaired or distracted” on the group’s driving simulators. Students learned firsthand how dangerous these poor driving decisions are and what repercussions they could face such as being arrested for DUI, serving jail time, probation sentences, stiff fines and of course potential injuries and fatalities.
Other schools, community groups or businesses interested in free traffic safety programs can contact PennDOT District 3 for more information at 570-368-8686.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.