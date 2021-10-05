TURBOTVILLE — The residents of a Delaware Township, Northumberland County, home were treated by medics on scene after a bedroom fire broke out early Tuesday morning.
Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk said his department was called at 12:45 a.m. to a home at 5395 Susquehanna Trail.
"They had a small fire in a bedroom," Funk said. "It was electrical in nature. Turned out to be very minor. We did overhaul the area and make sure the fire was completely out."
Firefighters did have to ventilate lingering smoke from the home.
"There was relatively minor damage," Funk said.
He did not have immediate access Tuesday to the names of the homeowner or residents. He noted that no one was transported to the hospital for treatment, but said the residents were evaluated by medics who responded to the scene.
He said the homeowners are insured. The residents will be able to continue living in the home.
Funk also noted that as of Tuesday his department has responded to 268 calls for service in 2021.
In all of 2020, the department responded to 263 emergency calls. In 2019, the department responded to 248 calls.
