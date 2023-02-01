Throat singing coming to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will present Alash at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at at the Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg.
There will be a free lecture, question and answer and demonstration with the artists from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Weis Center Atrium, as part of Professor Mikkel Vad’s Cross-Cultural Perspectives in Music class. This is open to the public.
Alash are masters of Tuvan throat singing, a technique for singing multiple pitches at the same time. What distinguishes this trio from earlier generations of Tuvan throat singers is the subtle infusion of modern influences into their traditional music. One can find complex harmonies, Western instruments and contemporary song forms in Alash’s music, but its overall sound and spirit remain decidedly Tuvan.
Trained in traditional Tuvan music since childhood, the Alash musicians studied at Kyzyl Arts College just as Tuva was beginning to open up to the West. They formed a traditional ensemble and won multiple awards for traditional throat singing in international xöömei competitions, both as an ensemble and as individuals. At the same time, they paid close attention to new trends coming out of the West. They have borrowed new ideas that mesh well with the sound and feel of traditional Tuvan music, but they have never sacrificed the integrity of their own heritage in an effort to make their music more hip.
Alash first toured the United States under the sponsorship of the Open World Leadership program of the Library of Congress and the National Endowment for the Arts. Since then, they have returned many times to the delight of American audiences. TheWashington Post described their music as “utterly stunning,” quipping that after the performance “audience members picked their jaws up off the floor.”
Tickets are also available in person from several locations, including 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays the Weis Center lobby and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.