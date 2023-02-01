Throat singing coming to Lewisburg

Alash will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Campus Theatre, Lewisburg.

 PROVIDED BY WEIS CENTER

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will present Alash at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at at the Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg.

There will be a free lecture, question and answer and demonstration with the artists from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Weis Center Atrium, as part of Professor Mikkel Vad’s Cross-Cultural Perspectives in Music class. This is open to the public.

