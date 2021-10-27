LEWISBURG — “Founders Month’ was recently celebrated by the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society (SVES) with an outdoor meeting in front of the Donald Heiter Community Center.
The humanist-inspired group dedicated to ethics, social justice and education had its first meeting in October 2016, noted Pattie Arduini, co-founder and president of the group. Their activities and mission work in tandem with those of the American Ethical Union (AEU).
Music, snacks and speakers were featured at the gathering. Drawings by young children of members were put up along the wall of the center.
The Rev. Jé Hooper, SVES consulting clergy leader, was also instrumental in setting up the meeting for the community.
“We’ve been trying to build a stronger network,” Hooper said of the group’s objective. “My role is to enhance some of the tools we already have (and) tap into the resources but also (members) gifts and qualities.”
For example, Hooper noted a member whose skills with children were being cultivated. Other members may want to personally adjust their direction in life.
“That’s the beautiful thing about ethical culture. It’s about who am I now and what am I called to do as a purpose now,” Hooper said. “This community could not only be like a grounding, but also a ‘catapulting.’”
For anyone at any age, Hooper said people need a place where they feel like they have value.
“A lot of congregants are not only remembering who they are, they are reclaiming who they are,” Hooper said. “My role is to say ‘let’s go’ and help them. The flame is not out yet.”
Arduini noted that Bart Wordon, American Ethical Union executive director, planned to address the group via Zoom. She noted he planned to retire in the year ahead.
