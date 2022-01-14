MILTON — The Milton Area School District school board will consider raising taxes to the maximum 4.7% index, under the terms of the 2022-2023 proposed budget.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink presented the proposal during a board committee session held this week. As it currently stands, the budget includes $38.3 million in expenditures, $37.9 million in revenue, and drawing $397,697 from the fund balance to fill the deficit.
Fink said the budget represents a 3.6% increase in expenditures over 2021-2022. Notable increase in the budget include: Support staff pay and benefits, increasing by $422,000; emotional and autistic support services, increasing by $388,500; and cyber education costs, increasing by $126,500.
Revenue is expected to increase by 2.5% for the 2021-2022 budget, Fink said.
As it currently stands, Fink said the budget assumes the board will opt to raise taxes by the maximum 4.7% permitted by law. If that occurs, revenue will increase by $563,426 over 2021-2022.
In addition, he said $1.7 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSERS) money will be used to maintain staff salaries. This is the only time those federal funds can be used for that purpose.
The budget proposes adding three positions, a community outreach coordinator, a health and wellness coach and a diversified occupations teacher.
During the committee session, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the community outreach coordinator would manage scholarships and funds donated through the district’s education foundation. In addition, the individual hired for the position would be responsible for public relations and social media content management.
Fink also proposed restructuring a position in the business office to create an assistant business manager.
He explained that an individual who works in the office will be retiring in March. In addition to handling the processing of tax payment and other related responsibilities the person currently in the position handles, Fink said the new hire could also be placed in charge of district transportation.
Currently, Fink said an elementary building secretary is given a stipend to handle oversight of district transportation. While the individual is doing a fine job handling the responsibilities, Fink said transportation issues they must deal with often occur at the end of the school day when they are also addressing issues related to their secretarial position.
Under the terms of the proposed budget, Fink said the district’s fund balance will be reduced from $5.7 million to $5.4 million by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
The board is expected to authorize the posting of the proposed budget at its meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. The meeting will be held virtually for members of the public, with a link to be posted on the district website.
A board review and discussion of the budget is scheduled for Feb. 8, with the board to adopt a preliminary budget Feb. 15.
The board and administrators are expected to continue reviewing the budget through March and April. A final review is scheduled for May 10, with the adoption of the budget expected to occur May 17.
