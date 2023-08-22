State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Two drivers sustained possible injuries in a crash which occurred at 5:51 p.m. Aug. 17 along Continental Boulevard, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2013 Ford Focus driven by Tony Bingaman, 42, of Mifflinburg, attempted to turn left from Continental Boulevard onto Route 642 and struck a 2019 Mack truck driven by Adam Desjaron, 48, of Pocono Pines. Bingaman was cited with vehicle turning left.
State Police at Selinsgrove Dog law violation
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Michelle Cunningham, 56, of Mifflinburg, after her dog allegedly bit a 78-year-old Troxelville woman in the left leg.
The incident occurred at 4:12 p.m. Aug. 18 along Water Company Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 9:42 a.m. Aug. 15 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2020 Ford Transit driven by Gary Oliver, 62, of Muncy, was exiting a parking lot and struck a 2004 Audi driven by Carter Horning, 18, of Williamsport. Oliver was cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
Union County Deed transfers
• BRH at Oak Avenue LLC and BRH PA Central Homes LLC to Lora Schrock, property in Mifflinburg, $284,990.
• David Hopkins Williams III to Susan Romaine Decker, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jonathan B. Marriott and Mary D. Marriott to Jerel A. Foster, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gaylord D. Humphries and Benjamas Humphries to Davis E. Hill and Barbara Hill, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Matthew G. Shively and David M. Aden to 44 Market St. LLC and Forty Four Market St. LLC, property in Kely Township, $1
• Diane E. Hackenberg to Diane E. Hackenberg Primary Residence Protector, property in Miffflinburg, $1.
• Barry Catherman, Barry L. Catherman, Debra Catherman and Debra A. Catherman to Peach Tree Alley LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Teresa G. Hastings, Pamela J. Grasso and Debora J. Grasso to Wett Prop LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Donna L. Ward to Rev. Ward Living Trust, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• David Warren Hendricks and David Richard Hendricks to Daniel W. Hoover, Ruth M. Hoover, Steven W. Hoover and Ruthie L. Hoover, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Carol M. Hanna agen, William B. Hanna by agent and Carolyn M. Hanna to Lisa Kay Hemrick, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• James G. Showalter Jr. and Cindy S. Showalter to Ashton D. Bartlett, property in Mifflinburg, W1.
• Kathleen M. Kaufmann to Laura A. Faux, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Emma Downey to Happy Home Prop LLC, property in Lewisburg, $167,500.
• Kimberly A. Heckert and Kimberly A. Holley to Christopher J. Holley and Kimberly A. Holley, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Ted A. Cresswell and Sandra Jane Cresswell to Properties Investment Group Inc., property in West Buffalo Township, $875,000.
• Rebecca K. Roth and Kevin L. Heintzelman, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Dennis A. Perko and Dianne M. Perko to Dennis A. Perko and Dianne M. Perko, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Michelle L. Dauberman trust and Barbara K. Brown Living Trust to Michelle L. Dauberman and Barbara K. Brown Living Trust, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Scott A. Crabb and Leann R. Crabb to Darrel W. Neff and Elizabeth S. Neff, property in Union Township, $1.
• Beth A. Vincent, William D. Hawkins, David D. Vincent and Amy L. Rearick to Beth A. Vincent, Amy V. Rearick and Amy L. Rearick, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Christian Andrew Ruhl to WBTT Prop LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Frederick C. Gromley to James S. Gromley and Agnes M. Gromley, property in Union Township, $1.
• Dale L. Miller, Joan E. Miller, Amtthew M. Miller and Beth Morilla Miller to Matthew M. Miller and Beth Morilla Miller, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Margaret C. Aikey to Michael A. Aikey and Cynthia L. Aikey, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Bonita L. Ritter to Stacy L. Sauers and Scott D. Ritter, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Medeline A. Dorman estate, Meladine Dorman estate, Melladine Dorman estate, L. Ryan Bilger exeuctor and Lande R. Bilger executor to Elton R. Martin and Edna H. Martin, property in Limestone Township, $165,000.
• Linda A. Leach to McKenzie Scholl and Hailey Scholl, property in Lewisburg, $1.
