LEWISBURG — The president of Glenpool Club sought Tuesday to dispel the notion that the private pool is an exclusive organization.
“It’s owned by the members,” said Clair Moyer, Glenpool Club Inc. president. “The first year when you join us as a member, you join and see how you like it.”
If membership works out favorably, Moyer noted an additional fee is imposed which entitles the member to part ownership in the second year. It is offered with the understanding that members may change their mind about membership due to relocation or other reasons.
“That fee is refundable when you terminate your membership,” Moyer said. “We may not be able to pay it immediately when you terminate. There is a list that we have and the top of the list is paid first.”
Moyer said accounting practices are being changed so that returning of fees can be completed more promptly. He was hopeful that in a few more years they accommodate people who move from the area.
Improvements made to Glenpool in the last few years have made a difference in membership.
Moyer said they included steam-cleaning, repainting and generally sprucing up the appearance of the area in and around the pool. Glenpool has a waiting list for the first time in a long time.
“We are pleased with that,” Moyer said. “We still wish we could accommodate all of them but we have to abide by occupancy (rules).”
Moyer said a lap swim membership is the least expensive way to join.
Lap swim is offered for three hours in the morning, after which one lap line is left up as additional people are usually coming in by late morning. Picnic facilities are available and private parties are welcome.
Moyer added that open hours over the Memorial Day weekend were well attended. An arrangement for parking on a side street was made for people arriving at the facility at busy times.
Lifeguards were fully vetted, trained and ready. Guards bound for the Lewisburg Community Pool were also trained at Glenpool in advance of its season opening.
Moyer said a new sign is being made for near Route 15 and River Road. More information about Glenpool, a 501©7 nonprofit organization, is available at www.glenpoolclub.org.
