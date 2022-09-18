Argentinean soul music to be featured in Lewisburg

Fémina

 Provided by Weis Center

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center will welcome Argentinean soul music ensemble Fémina at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in a performance to be held at the Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg.

Fémina is a female-powered four-piece band from Argentina that channels blissed out, harmony-soaked soul music with a purpose, lyrically poignant with hip hop and Latin folk major influences.

