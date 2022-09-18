Argentinean soul music to be featured in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center will welcome Argentinean soul music ensemble Fémina at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in a performance to be held at the Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg.
Fémina is a female-powered four-piece band from Argentina that channels blissed out, harmony-soaked soul music with a purpose, lyrically poignant with hip hop and Latin folk major influences.
Fémina’s tour is part of Center Stage, a public diplomacy initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs with funding provided by the U.S. government, administered by the New England Foundation for the Arts in cooperation with the U.S. Regional Arts Organizations. General management is provided by Lisa Booth Management Inc.
The band is comprised of: Sofia “Sof Tot” Trucco, voice, guitar, ronroco: Clara “Wen” Trucco, voice, percussion, flute; Uji, electronics, bombo leguero; and Cruz, electronics, keys.
The harmony-soaked vocals and electro-folk charisma of the Trucco sisters propels a new project by this acclaimed female-powered band and carries messages of equality and empowerment. Clara and Sofia Trucco hail from the mountain town of San Martín de los Andes in the southern region of Patagonia. The group sings in Spanish waxing on themes of human potential.
Lyrically poignant with hip-hop and Latin folk influences, Fémina is Argentine soul music with a purpose. Their unbounded sound and theatrical visuals are vehicles for ideas, a direct hotline to people’s emotions that opens them up to new ways of thinking. Their diverse songs are characterized by show-stopping harmonies and a magical on-stage chemistry that incorporates Latin American instruments and melodies.
“We talk about social issues, but not as slogans. We talk about what we live day to day. Something that’s very important to us is unity, being conscious of the really important things, the essence of being human,” explains Sofia Trucco. “When we talk about becoming aware and gaining power, we’re talking to everyone, not just women.”
Fémina have toured the United States, Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Europe and have released three albums.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations including, including 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the Weis Center lobby and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.