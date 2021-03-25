State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 10:52 a.m. March 23 along North Susquehanna Trail at 10th Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2017 Jeep Renegade was traveling south when it attempted to overtake a stopped 2018 International Harvester on the right shoulder when the International Harvester began to make a right turn and struck the Jeep. Neither driver was named and no injuries were noted.
The driver of the Jeep will be issued a warning for overtaking vehicle on right, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Beavertown man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in which speed played a factor, troopers reported.
Cordell J. Renninger was traveling south along Route 235, south of Middle Road, when his 1997 Chevrolet Blazer went into the northbound lane, struck an embankment and ended up on its driver’s side, police noted. The crash occurred at 3:04 p.m. March 24 in Adams Township, Snyder County.
Renninger was not belted, police noted, and he was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury.
He will be cited with driving too fast for conditions and restraint systems, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A Muncy woman was transported to the hospital for evaluation following a one-vehicle crash at 1:06 p.m. March 23 along Old Lairdsville Road, east of Buckhill Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Pauline A. Nickles, 76, was traveling west in a 2009 Dodge Avenger when the vehicle went out of control in a left curve, struck a utility pole and overturned onto the driver’s side.The vehicle then slid approximately 100 feet before returning to its upright position. Nickles was belted and was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, for evaluation, troopers noted.
She was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Rebersburg man was cited after allegedly sending messages to a victim despite being told not to have communication with her.
Troopers said Clay Bierly, 47, was charged after the alleged incident with a 41-year-old Williamsport woman. The alleged incidents occurred between 11:06 p.m. March 12 and 4:44 p.m. March 16 along Elliott Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Public drunkenness
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a Williamsport man was found to be passed out inside an open vehicle.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:47 p.m. March 23 along East Third Street and Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Drug possession
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a welfare check was conducted on a vehicle described as a 2005 Hyundai, at which time prohibited offensive weapons and suspected drugs and paraphernalia were discovered in the vehicle.
The incident occurred at 1 p.m. March 19 along Neidigs Drive, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. A 44-year-old man and 27-year-old man, both of Westfield, were arrested and charges are pending, troopers noted.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Over $9,000 in fraudulent charges were reported by a 39-year-old Williamsport woman.
Troopers said the incident occurred Feb. 5 along Canterbury Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Someone out of state allegedly used the woman’s identity to make the monetary charges.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported theft of torch lighters valued at $33.89 and candy valued at $10.59.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:24 p.m. March 3 along River Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a $52.95 torch lighter.
The alleged incident was reported at 4:45 p.m. March 8 along River Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Found property
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A green and black mountain bike was found at a residence along Lycoming Creek Road.
The bike was reported found at noon Oct. 15 at 2770 Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Scattering rubbish
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly dumped non-recyclable waste at the township recycling center.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 3 and 4:30 p.m. March 14 at the Loyalsock Township recycling center, Lycoming County. A 2018 Nissan Frontier was listed as suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
