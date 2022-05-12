EMS Week
May 15-21 is National EMS Week — a recognition established in 1974 by President Gerald Ford. This year’s theme – This is EMS: Rising to the Challenge – recognizes EMS practitioners and the important work they do – 24/7/365. EMS is the public health ‘safety net’…. prepared and equipped to provide the best care available under some of the most strenuous conditions imaginable. EMS practitioners also take an active role in training our fellow citizens on appropriate ‘self’ help/care and how to best survive crisis situations when encountered.
In 2020 (the latest official statistics available) the PA EMS System responded to a little over 2.2 million requests – with close to 76% of those being for ‘emergency’ assistance. That is a little over four requests per minute, every minute of the year. 41,708 of our neighbors — some volunteer others career, all professional — responded to those requests after receiving comprehensive training on how to appropriately handle those situations.
EMS practitioners are our family, friends, and neighbors who make sure they are prepared every day to help you get through that day. Please join me in thanking the EMS agencies and practitioners who are your frontline healthcare providers. Tell them how much you appreciate their commitment and find out how you can best assist them in providing this service.
Tim Nilson, executive director
Seven Mountains EMS Council
Not horsing around
Enjoyed a recent article with the thought discussed that students should maybe consider a trade school instead of the traditional four year college.
Was pointed out in the column that this would create less debt for the student and in many cases jobs found more quickly. For the past 25 years Tracy and I have awarded a scholarship for the FFA chapter at Mifflinburg High School and have seen all kinds of paths forged.
Right now one of the winners is in the long process of becoming a veterinarian and many years ahead for Carly. But many in recent years have gone the two years at Penn Tech route with less debt and most finding jobs immediately in their chosen field.
As the story goes, John Lennon was once asked by a teacher what he wanted to be when he grew up and he replied “ to be happy.”
The teacher replied, “ I don’t think you understood the question.” With John quickly responding, “no you just didn’t understand the answer.”
This is all I pray for with our winners that they be happy as they travel down that long and winding road. As I close will tell you of Samantha’s choice of schooling as our winner of three years ago went to school learning how to properly shoe horses. You read that right, to learn how to shoe horses. Today she has her own farrier business and I proudly wear the T-shirt she gave me with the company logo. So yes there are all kinds of ways to continue ones education and end up happy in life. I ain’t horsing around.
Doug Walter, Linntown
