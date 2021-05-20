MIFFLINBURG — “Hang in there” was part of a message conveyed Wednesday morning by Clint Knott, a past graduate of 17th Judicial District Treatment Court.
Knott was guest speaker at the 33rd Treatment Court graduation at Mifflinburg Community Park. Graduates included eight men and three women representing a wide range of ages. All faced a variety of circumstances which qualified them for the program of abstinence, employment, accountability and getting into recovery.
Knott recalled “running through life like a tornado” before being introduced to a program of recovery. His motivation mainly involved a pursuit of alcohol or drugs. A crash in December 2009 along Interstate 80 and subsequent legal troubles eventually led to Treatment Court.
Even so, total abstinence took more than one try during an extended period. Knott recalled going to court intoxicated on the day in early 2011 when he was to be sentenced.
“They told me they couldn’t sentence me because I was under the influence,” Knott said. “They let me leave the courthouse when I expected to go to jail.”
About 10 days elapsed, which Knott recalled as a period when he considered fleeing the area. But he said thoughts of not seeing his children led to return to a 12-Step program and positive contact with a mentor or “sponsor.”
“That started my journey,” he said. “The next day I went to a meeting with nothing (and) didn’t drink or use any chemicals after that.”
Knott has since continued his education, gotten married, become active in the education of his children and generally exceeded even his own expectations. He often referred to 12-step program principles and the resiliency which they can encourage.
“It seems like sometimes the days seem really long and they are bleak. It’s like the ‘gray mode’ I like to call it,” Knott said. “If you just don’t drink and you hang in there, this too shall pass. The days go long and the years go fast.”
Graduates were encouraged to make sobriety their priority and remember where they came from.
“Hang in there,” he reiterated. “That’s about the best advice from me from where I stand today. Stay grounded and comfortable in recovery.”
President Judge Michael T. Hudock and Lori Hackenberg, magisterial district judge, were there to acknowledge the graduating members of Treatment Court. Probation department employees, county commissioners and Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch were also on hand as well as family members, friends and supporters of the graduates.
Graduates from Union and Snyder counties included Charles Barto, Jerry Bower, Brett Clayton, Kaylynn Fleming, Martha Gamba, Corey Henry, Trenton Lyons, David Shoemaker, Eric Snook and Shane Wertz. Gratitude and thanks for the rigorous program and its staff was a common thread as each graduate spoke to the gathering.
Hudock opened the proceedings on a somber note, requesting a moment of silence for members who have died while in the Treatment Court program. They included Cody Yearick, Aaron VanSickle, Jaron Pontius and John Arcuri.
