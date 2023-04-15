Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Kendra Star, 22, of Upper Augusta Township, and Noel Diaz, 23, of Upper Augusta Township.
• Madeline Shipe, 24, of Herndon, and Blaine Klinger, 29, of Herndon.
• Crystal Britton, 33, of Shamokin, and Bryan Ripa, 42, of Shamokin.
Deed transfers
• George D. Carpenter to Carpenter Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, George D. Carpenter and Allen R. Carpenter trustee, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Nathan L. Poff and Patricia A. Poff to Northumberland National bank, property in Milton, $2,213.50.
• Michael S. Brouse and Ruth A. Brouse to Troy A. Hall and Hannah M. Roland, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Samuel Z. Lapp and Arie S. Lapp to Lori Anne Gallagher, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Classic Quality Homes Inc. to Wendell E. Sweigard and Crystal S. Sweigard, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• MIles D. Wolfe, Sara K. Wolfe and Sara K. Derr to Shaun M. Votaw and Alaina Votaw, property in Turbotville, $205,000.
• Melissa K. Bowersox to Dale T. Miller and Helen V. Miller, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Thomas E. Bieber to Garrick R. Bieber and Amber J. Bieber, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Thomas R. Bieber to Jennifer S. Satteson and Joel P. Satteson, property in watsontown, $1.
• Ronald E. Mabus estate and Todd E. Mabus exuector to Jason R. Budman, properyt in Milton, $1.
• Kenneth Grant and James D. Shampanore to Hayden Alexander Straub and Makenna Sky Ogle, property in Milton, $1.
• Prosseda Irrevocable Trust, Keith Andrew Prossedda co-truste and Albert Michael Prosseda Jr. co-trustee to Keith Andrew Prosseda and Albert Michael Prosseda Jr., property in Milton, $1.
• Prosseda Irrevocable Trust, Keith Andrew Prosseda co-trustee and Albert Michael Prosseda Jr. co-trustee to Keith Andrew Prosseda, property in Milton, $1.
• Marcy J. Inch to Nicole L. Shoemaker, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• John R. Sensenig and Jean L. Sensenig to Nathan D. Sensenig and Claire C. Charlesworth-Sensenig, property in Lewis Township, $180,000.
• Charles E. Mitchell and Candy L. Mitchell to William A. Hummel Jr. and Jamie M. Hummel, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• William John Smith by agent and John Michael Smith agent to Rodney L. Barlow and Michelle L. Barlow, property in Coal Township, $37,500.
• Jonathan Mrockosky and Allen Mrockosky to Jonathan Mrockosky and Emily Helbing, property in Shamokin, $1.
• John A. Griscavage and Susan D. Griscavage to Julie A. Darup and Samantha N. Darrup, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Ellen I. Reed to Ellen I. Reed, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Norman Ross Neitz to brett Matthew Venna, property in Kulpmont, $67,980.
• Gene Maschal and Adam Fantini to Yusupov Palace LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• James L. Aucker to Randy Aucker LTD, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Eric Greenemeier and Tina Greenemeier to A&M Twin Investments LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Tall Tree Management LLC to Christian J. Dabrowski, property in Shamokin, $130,000.
• Edward F. Rooney to JCA Trucking LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Arthur M. Fetter Jr. by agent and Penny L. Salter agent to Kirk Kerstetter, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Shannon E. Reed, Shannon R. Walter and Glenn S. Walter to Christine Travis, property in Sunbury, $119,500.
• Carol A. Pickett to Michael Hagen and Sandy Hagen, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Heather Heenan to Kris Yucha, Pamela K. Yucha and Jason C. Yucha, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Frank Anthony Hynoski and Denise Hynoski to Lisa M> White, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Jean C. Yeager to Richard A. Yeager and Allison L. Yeager, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Francis R. Petruskevich estate and Doreen Kushner administratrix to Marina Long, property in Marion Heights, $45,500.
• Jennifer Uranday to Melissa Leigh Wynn Slaby, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Curtis W. Mitchell and Courtney A. Mitchell to Evelyn Aguilera, property in Sunbury, $1.
• David A. Munson and Virginia L. Munson to William Louis Totill Jr. and Shirley Ann Tyler, property in Coal Township, $42,000.
• Kelvin Ulerio to Geisy Santana and Walter Cruz, property in Shamokin, $57,500.
• Eastern Technologies Inc. to John G. Smerlick and Jennifer E. Smerlick, property in Point Township, $1.
• Michael Winchell and Tashina Rogers to Michael S. George, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Timothy T. Wetzel and Hope M. Wetzel to Wade W. Wetzel and Faith M. Wetzel, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Geraldine Conni to William Potak, Sharon L. Potak and Donna J. Ansley.
• Susan M. Waraksa to Robert Waraksa and Jeremy Waraksa, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Matthew J. Reichenbach to Gordon A. Long and Alassandra M. Gregory-Long, property in Coal Township, $76,000.
• Julie Marie Buckwash to Jeffrey J. Buckwash Jr. and Michael Buckwash, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Wayne L. Miller Jr. and Kathryn Miller to Jason A. Mclean and Pathesia L. McDaniel, property in Coal TOwnship, $76,000.
• Joseph J. Hager and Sally A. Hager to eric Startzel and Kristie B. Startzel, property in Shamokin Township, $65,000.
• Shawn M. Kalman and Heather L. Kalman to Aaron F. Duncan, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Wanda B. Tobias to Kerry J. Tobias and TOdd A. Tobias, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Black Sun Capital LLC to Quick Blue Co., property in Coal Township, $1.
• Albert E. Kieski estate and Edward Kieski administrator to 938 Centre St. LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Edward T. Cuff Jr. and Louise A. Cuff to Edward T. Cuff III, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• James Reibsome and Heather E. Reibsome to Sergely Orlando Moya Ortega, property in Mount Carmel, $50,000.
• Edith Miller and Gene C. Miller to Mark Merlo and Raynell Taylor, property in Mount Carmel Township, $30,000.
• Elvy Paulino-Reynoso and Rosa Mayol to Agueda R. Tiburcio, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
• Susquehanna Union Railroad Company to Atlantic Salvage LLC, property in Point Township, $50,000.
• Sawsan Al Hadidi to Delgado Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $23,500.
• Joann L. Zalenski to Deborah A. Bixler, property in Ralpho Township, $31,000.
