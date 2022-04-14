Lewisburg native to hold book signing

LEWISBURG — Nearly two decades ago, Wendy Rich Stetson was fresh out of acting school and twiddling her thumbs waiting for the phone to ring, when inspiration struck. An episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" was on television featuring romance writers, and the Lewisburg native said to herself, “I can do that.”
“I was just as naive about writing as I was to think a starring role on Broadway would land on my doorstep?” said Stetson.
Her inspiration was simple — a small town in Pennsylvania, the Amish and love.
“The Oprah writers encouraged viewers to write what they know, so I came up with the premise, what would happen if a girl moved back to her hometown in Pennsylvania and fell in love with an Amish guy," Stetson said. "Twenty years and endless edits later, 'Hometown' is now in the hands of readers.”
“I think lots of us who grew up in small towns fear getting trapped," she continued. "We worry we’ll never experience life outside the tiny community we know and that knows us so well. I grew up in a town very like Green Ridge (in the novel), and like Tessa (the main character), I both longed to leave and was afraid to strike it on my own. Finding home is a strong theme in the book. As a farm girl living in Manhattan, I understand what it means to rebel against your hometown, and yet feel it is indelibly a part of who you are."
So where did the title come from? A brief sneak peek may offer an answer: “When Tessa’s big-city plans take the A train to disaster, she lands in her sleepy hometown, smack in the middle of the most unlikely love triangle ever to hit Pennsylvania’s Amish Country.
"Hot-shot Dr. Richard Bruce is bound to Green Ridge by loyalty that runs deep. Deeper still is Jonas Rishel’s tie to the land and his family’s Amish community. Behind the wheel of a 1979 camper van, Tessa idles at a fork in the road. Will she cruise the superhighway to the future? Or take a slow trot to the past and a mysterious society she never dreamed she’d glimpse from the inside.”
Stetson likens herself to the main character, Tessa, a tall, curly haired redhead. And if you became a fan of "The Sinner" on the USA Network, you may have caught a glimpse of Stetson and her red mane during the jail scenes in season one.
“But Tessa is braver and ultimately more generous than I am," Stetson said. "Her best friend Jenn is definitely inspired by my spunky college roommate of the same name. All the rest of the characters are entirely made up,” she said adding that many of the characters and place names are little tributes to people and places in her life.
Hometown is described by Stetson as a small-town romance with a 21st century vibe.
“While maintaining its PG-13 rating, 'Hometown' is NOT your Grandma’s Amish romance," she said
During the 20 years until its inception in paperback form, Stetson learned a lot about herself and life.
“I learned that even the most well-meaning folks can stir up a mess of trouble, and that the greatest act of love can be to walk away,” she said, adding that sometimes what you see as your biggest weaknesses can actually be your biggest strengths.
Although inspiration may have hit close to home it was never Stetson’s intentions to write an Amish Romance, with a capital “A”.
“I just wanted to tell a story of a spunky heroine and a dreamy hero in a gorgeous setting who fight for love, despite the fact that they come from vastly different worlds," she said.
However, she took the responsibility of writing about another culture seriously.
“When I first started working on 'Hometown,' my only resources were books and the observations I made from interacting with the Amish in my town," she said. "Now, many online sources offer details about all aspects of Amish life. I have read many books, watched videos, read blogs, and written to other authors of Amish fiction for help.”
Her advice to other aspiring writers, “Write the story you would want to read . . . tell a tale that thrills and delights and amuses you and you’ll find no end to your inspiration.”
As for what happened to Tessa, Jonas and Dr. Bruce after 'Hometown’s' happily ever after, read 'Heartsong Hills,' book two in the Hearts of the Ridge series to find out.
Stetson now lives in New York City but considers Central Pennsylvania her home. She grew up road tripping in a 1979 VW camper van. She is no stranger to storytelling. She is a Broadway and television actress, an audiobook narrator and Mom who likes nothing more than collaborating on children’s books with her teenage artist daughter. She and her family live in Upper Manhattan.
To find out more about Wendy and her work, visit her website at www.wendyrichstetson.com.
Stetson will be holding a book reading and signing at 6 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, during the Lewisburg Arts Festival weekend.
