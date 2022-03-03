BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield Universities have honored the commitment to maintain each institution's names and identities through integration.
Each campus will continue to use its respective location name maintaining the use of the word university, existing logos, colors, mascots and traditions.
On March 2, 2022, the State System Board of Governors unanimously approved the name Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania to represent the integrated entity for Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities.
The selection of Commonwealth University as the name for the integrated entity serves the Middle States accreditation of the institution, and other accreditation and contractual purposes.
The integrated university name was developed through extensive research and with input from students, alumni, faculty, staff, trustees, the community and prospective students and their families.
Each campus will continue to retain a full complement of athletic programs and leadership is working with the NCAA to confirm this path in the spring. Athletic logos, colors, mascots, and traditions will not change.
Existing foundations and alumni associations will remain separate and continue to support their respective campuses. Donors can continue to designate funds to support programs or a campus of their choosing.
