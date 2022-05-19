SELINSGROVE — Members of Girl Scout Troops 61141 and 64561, of Kratzerville, recently provided wooden raised-bed gardens to Brookdale Grayson View Senior Living.
The beds contain herbs, plants and annuals planted on site by the Girl Scouts and residents.
The troop spent months preparing the gardens, utilizing work space and tools at Aurand’s Machinery and Automation of Middleburg. Material for the project was also provided by Countryside Landscape Service, of Middleburg.
