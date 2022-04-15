LEWISBURG — A Ward 3 resident brought a quality of life issue to a recent meeting of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) commission.
Susan Colon, owner of a home south of Market Street, told the commission, BVRPD Chief Paul Yost and Solicitor Brian Kerstetter of months of difficulty with a neighbor.
Colon, who sought action by the police commission, was joined by sons Marcos and Mario and former Lewisburg Mayor Mike Molesevich.
Colon alleged the trouble began in October when the neighbor “came after us when we were getting out of our car.” Police were called at the time and suggested Colon get security cameras.
Since then, Colon claimed the neighbor has bared his buttocks with the remark, “This means war.” Other alleged behavior has included persistent verbal abuse and an account by another neighbor of armed threats.
Colon claimed in recent months the neighbor has constantly played loud music at all hours, interfering with the need for rest by all family members.
Colon claimed her pleas have been met with indifference by officers sent to investigate. She alleged both a BVRPD officer and a member of borough council suggested relocation.
“I want this stopped,” Colon said. “I want him cited, arrested, I don’t care at this point.”
BVRPD Commissioner Judy Wagner, also a Ward 3 resident, recalled encountering the individual while walking with a friend in December 2021. She alleged a request to turn down loud music was met with an “offensive” remark.
Yost, asked for comment by Wagner, said the police commission meeting was not a forum for discussion of department actions.
“I’m glad (Colon) came and gave you the information,” Yost said. “If we want to discuss that in executive session, that’s fine. But I won’t cover that here.”
However, Molesevich said he was appalled by the suggestion that Colon relocate.
“We should not have to be here,” Molesevich said. “When citizens get to this point and have to say all of this, someone is not doing their job.”
Molesevich compared the situation to lack of enforcement of a borough ordinance which regulates noise of construction, vehicles and music.
With warmer weather coming, Yost said officers in the borough are routinely on foot patrol provided the demand calls for it. Foot patrols are mostly when university students in the area but can be seen during summer events in the borough.
A recent arrest of a man who had relieved himself on the wall of a downtown building was credited to a foot patrol. Yost noted that uniformed officers are assigned to foot patrols versus “plainclothes” officers.
The commission voted to formally acknowledge Officer Travis Burrows for an early 2021 rescue of a woman who had jumped into the river from the Lewisburg Bridge. Burrows also entered the water to rescue the motorist who had wedged her vehicle into the walkway by the bridge before jumping.
Wagner added that the receipt of eight life preservers for future rescues, a gift to Burrows and the department by the Montandon Bass Club, also ought to be acknowledged.
