GETTYSBURG — Two local students are among those named to the fall semester dean's honor list at Gettysburg College.

Students whose semester averages were 3.6 or above were placed on the list

The following local students were among those named to the list:

Caitlin Apple of Lewisburg

Celia Hussar of Lewisburg

