WEST MILTON — It was her late husband Dale's passion for model railroading which led Janice Beaver to become involved with the Reading and Susquehanna Valley Model Railroad Club.
"You get addicted to it," Beaver said. "You can sit back and see (the trains) run. It's just really relaxing, calming."
After her husband passed away three years ago, Beaver said it was important for her to stay involved with the club, which is headquartered in a building at the West Milton Memorial Park.
"He got me addicted to this," Beaver said. "He had trains too."
One of Beaver's engines regularly run on the display, while she noted that she also has her own trains at home.
Like Beaver, Carol Price has remained involved with the club since the recent passing of her husband Ed, who was one of the club's founding members.
"It's his legacy," Price said, of her late husband. "He was always in to trains, always."
Gary Leech Sr., the club's president, said he joined with George Sampsell and Price to create what would become the club as the three were looking for a place to build a platform in order to run their trains.
"It was not going to be a club, but it transpired into one," Leech said. "We started building this and it kept growing and growing, and it's still growing."
The club has 14 members and has been located at the West Milton Memorial Park since 2013.
According to Leech, the first level of the H-O scale display which fills the club's building is representative of the Reading Railroad, from Winfield to the Newbury junction. The second level is representative of the railroad as it ran from Winfield to Mount Carmel.
"We have 64 engines on the platform right now, approximately 198 cars on the platform right now," Leech said. "Some are the clubs. The majority of engines in this layout belong to the members."
He also noted that the scenery — which is always evolving — is among the highlights of the layout, with scenes painted on the interior walls of the building primarily being created by member Dick Hause.
Hause is quick to note that approximately 3,000 miniature model trees decorate the vast display.
Ralph Young, the club's vice president, describes the scenery as creating a "wow factor."
"Anybody can put (model railroad) track down, but the scenery brings everything out," Young said. "It's a miniature world. We all have a lot of fun."
Among the multiple items on the layout is a model circus, which was donated by Beaver.
Club members generally work on the display starting at 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Saturday.
"If anybody wants to come by, especially during the summer, they are welcome to come by," Leech said. "It's fun. It's a lot of fun. We have fellowship here."
While he's been interested in model railroading for years, club member Marlin Tanner said his interest really picked up after stepping back from being a truck driver in 2004.
"It's a fun hobby," Tanner said.
"This is a fantastic hobby, but it's awful expensive," Leech laughed. "But I tell people, it's only as expensive as you allow it to be."
He said the club is in need of donations in order to maintain its display, and cover monthly bills for the facility where it's located.
Donations to the Reading and Susquehanna Valley Model Railroad Club can be sent to: 1273 Strahan Road, New Columbia, PA 17856.
Anyone wishing to see the display can stop by Tuesday and Saturday afternoons if they see cars parked by the small building where it's located at the West Milton Memorial Park.
To arrange a tour at other times, contact Leech at 570-939-0523 or Sampsell at 570-568-5515.
