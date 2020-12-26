LEWISBURG — Producers of the game show Jeopardy! recently announced a series of shows would be shown again, including an episode won by a Lewisburg man.
Jove Graham said his appearance would be part of two weeks of special programs. Graham called it “lucky” that they considered his first appearance worthy of being included.
The contest, first aired Dec. 9, 2009, will next be aired Tuesday, Dec. 29, on local stations. “International” answers and questions was the theme of the show, hosted by the late Alex Trebek.
Graham said it was sad to hear of Trebek's passing, in part because the host was familiar to so many people for many years. Graham's memories of Trebek were positive, though he observed contestants don't have much time to interact with the host.
“(Trebek) comes out at the beginning of the show and stands at his podium and you stand at your podium,” Graham recalled. “You don't spend a lot of time gabbing or anything like that.”
However, Trebek took questions from the studio audience during commercial breaks.
Graham recalled that Jeopardy! was taped on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Unlike the making of most films, the production is efficient.
“What you see on the air is almost in real time,” Graham said. “Even the commercial breaks. They would really only pause about the amount of time a commercial break would take."
A week's worth of programs were shot each day with about 15 minutes in between. The producers recommended taking a spare jacket or change of shirt in case of returning after a win.
“I took a different shirt along,” Graham said. “That's what you do to give that illusion that you are coming back 'the next day.'”
Graham said it was hard to believe 11 years had passed since his appearances. While the format has remained unchanged, he said some of the categories of answers and questions have indeed changed.
“There is definitely a generational element to Jeopardy! There always has been,” Graham said. “People talk about 'cultural literacy.' There are things that if you are a certain age or a certain generation you are just going to know automatically. If you are not in that particular generation, you are not going to know what they are talking about.”
Graham noted he watched the show more frequently before he was a contestant. He admitted to not knowing much about some categories which have appeared in recent years.
Ken Jennings, winner of 74 contests, was named the first interim host of Jeopardy!
