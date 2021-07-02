MILTON — Three situations which have arisen over the last three weeks at the Milton Community Pool have exemplified the importance of having a well-trained staff.
Chase Bobb, a member of the pool’s management team, praised the response of lifeguards to two separate water rescues and a medical emergency at the pool since it opened for the season.
“We’ve had two rescues this year,” Bobb explained. “They were both kids who told us they could swim.”
After coming down the slide, everyone quickly realized that the children in the two situations could not swim.
Bobb said lifeguards reacted promptly and pulled each child out of the water.
In both cases, he said the children were OK and did not ingest any water.
“The team responded well,” Bobb said. “We had a seizure (patient) last week. The team responded well.”
An ambulance team was called to the pool to treat the seizure patient.
Bobb also shared the story of a rescue he was involved with two or three years ago while working as a lifeguard at the pool.
“A little boy was going off the diving board,” he explained. “His mom was right there.”
After the boy jumped into the water, he experienced problems swimming in the water.
The mother jumped in in an effort to pull the boy out. However, Bobb said he had to enter the water and pull both to safety.
As with the two rescues this season, Bobb said the mother and her son were both OK.
Bobb, who is a certified American Red Cross lifeguard instructor, said the incidents exemplify the importance of having staff who are well trained to react to any situation.
With that in mind, the pool will be offering a course designed to lay the foundation for future lifeguards.
A Junior Lifeguard Course, for teens age 13 and 14, will be offered starting Tuesday, July 6, at the pool.
“I think the program is very beneficial,” Bobb said. “It creates a strong foundation.”
To become a certified lifeguard, Bobb said individuals must be at least 15 years old.
The junior program will be offered two days per week for an initial three to four-week period.
Students will complete classroom work, as well as instruction by Bobb.
“We touch on every skill the professional lifeguards should know,” he said.
Although the participants will be ineligible to become certified lifeguards through the course, they will gain certification in CPR, AED use and first aid.
“They are required to complete a certain number of hours poolside, under the supervision of myself and the lifeguards,” Bobb said, of course participants.
At the pool, the participants will initially shadow lifeguards. They will not be permitted to enter the water to carry out a rescue.
However, Bobb said they will alert lifeguards if they see someone in distress at the pool. Once certified in first aid and CPR, the juniors will also be able to attend to anyone experiencing a medical emergency out of the water.
Prior to participating in the course, Bobb said interested teenagers will have to go through an evaluation.
“They have to show basic water skills, swim 25 yards,” he explained. “There’s a small water competency sequence (to complete).”
While stressing that the course establishes a solid foundation for those who desire to became lifeguards when turning 15, Bobb said two of the four individuals who participated in a junior course offered two years ago at the pool now work as lifeguards there.
Bradley Newcomer, a graduate of the junior program who is now 16 and working as a lifeguard, is thankful he was able to complete the junior program.
“It helped me build up my confidence in doing saves,” he said. “It did give me experience.”
When he entered the course, Newcomer knew he wanted to become a lifeguard when he turned 15. He said the junior program provided him with the foundation to take the lifeguarding class.
Newcomer also noted that he enjoys working at the Milton pool.
“I enjoy being outside,” he said. “I’ve always been at the pool. I like how the management is really nice to us.”
Thus far, Bobb has received a handful of applications from individuals interested in taking the junior course.
Applications are still being accepted and can be obtained at the Milton Borough Office on Filbert Street or by emailing mcpjrguard@gmail.com.
