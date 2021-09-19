TURBOTVILLE — With steel beams continuing to be hoisted into place, and the pouring of concrete ongoing, the Warrior Run School District’s new elementary school continues to take shape.
The district’s school board in March approved eciConstruction, of Dillsburg, as the general contractor for the $28.7 million project to build a 99,000-square-foot elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex. The project includes an overhaul of the district’s athletic stadium.
Work has been ongoing on the project since the spring. This past week, contractors continued to use a crane to hoist steel beams for the new school building in place.
According to an update posted on the district website, contractors also over the past week started pouring concrete for a retaining wall at the facility. Concrete was also poured for scoreboard poles, as well as for batting cages.
Contractors also installed under drains at the batting cages.
In addition to awarding a $20.58 million contract for general construction to eciConstruction, the following contracts were also awarded for the project: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, of Williamsport, $3.4 million.
The school board could vote at its meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, on whether to add a $3 million field house to the project.
The field house is proposed as a long, narrow structure to be located at the western end of the stadium. If constructed, it would include ticket booths, a concession stand, two team rooms, an officials room and restrooms.
If the board moves forward with adding the field house, that structure is proposed to be completed by Aug. 1, 2022.
Construction of the new elementary school is scheduled to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be open to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
