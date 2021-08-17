HARRISBURG — State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego has announced a grant program for fire companies and emergency medical services has opened for applications until Oct. 15. The grant is part of the 2021 Act 13 Unconventional Gas Well Fund Grant.
Through the grant fire companies, rescue companies and emergency medical services throughout the 40 counties in which unconventional gas wells are located, or counties that directly border those counties, are eligible to apply for the grants.
Eligible projects in accordance with the 2021 UGWF Grant Program, include the development, delivery and sustainment of training, professional certification or the acquisition of specialized emergency response equipment relating to natural gas production from unconventional wells.
Grant amounts range from $2,000 to $6,000 and eligible projects include: Obtaining professional national certification of members; purchase of firefighting, emergency medical, rescue or air monitoring equipment used at or related to an unconventional gas well pad incident on, or related to, an unconventional gas well pad; and training classes and required educational materials to prepare for incidents at an unconventional gas well pad incident or related to the unconventional gas industry.
Eligibility is also dependent on entities’ compliance with the Act 13 Grant Program and the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program (FCEMSGP). Applicants must not be delinquent in loan payments to the Pennsylvania Volunteer Loan Assistance Program (VLAP) and must be participating in the Pennsylvania Fire Information Reporting System (PennFIRS).
The online application period remains open until 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Detailed information about the program and instructions on how to apply is available online at the Office of the State Fire Commissioner’s website.
