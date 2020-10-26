SELINSGROVE — Due to COVID-19, the Susquehanna Valley Chorale will be releasing virtual performances throughout the 2020-2021 season.
The first two recordings are now available for free viewing on the Chorale’s YouTube channel. Visit svcmusic.org to easily access the recording.
The chorale’s first online performance in August featured student scholarship singers. The second features members of the larger chorale and a performance of "Blowin’ in The Wind," from A Dylan Oratorio.
This virtual musical experience is sponsored by Bernadine Richard, in memory of Jean-Paul Richard.
The chorale will release a third video in December, showcasing two pieces from the chorale's Christmas Candlelight concerts.
The SVC was founded in 1969 by a small group of musically oriented people who wished to sing, learn, and grow together in the performance of superb choral music. The group consists of over 100 members from communities across the Central Susquehanna Valley.
