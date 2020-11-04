MILTON — Multiple counts have been filed against two individuals alleged to have been involved in a high-speed chase which started at Center and Filbert streets in Milton and extended to the area of the Flying J Truck Stop in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Tony Tyshawn Thomas, 24, of 1795 Mensch Road, Mifflinburg, has been charged with one felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person, prohibited acts (two counts) and reckless driving, and summary counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, stop signs and yield signs, one-way roadways, driving on roadways laned for traffic and registration and certificate of title required.
Louanda Stauffer, 26, of 601 Old Route 15, Port Trevorton, has been charged with possession of marijuana, prohibited acts and false reports.
The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton by Milton Police Department Officer Craig Johnson as the result of an alleged police pursuit which started to unfold at 10:03 p.m. Sept. 21 in Milton.
In court papers, Johnson wrote that he was on duty when he noticed three individuals in a Mitsubishi which was parked near the Milton McDonald's.
Johnson checked the registration on the vehicle, which came back as expired.
As the vehicle pulled away, Johnson said it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Center and Filbert streets.
"I activated my emergency lights and sires and radioed dispatch," Johnson wrote, in court papers. "The vehicle accelerated more and continued east on Center Street, failing to stop at the stop sign at Turbot Avenue."
According to Johnson, the vehicle was estimated to be traveling in excess of 50 mph as it traveled along Stanton Avenue to Hepburn Street and then Broadway.
The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 80 mph as it traveled along Broadway, at times crossing into the opposing lane of travel.
"As the vehicle approached the area of the Flying J Truck stop, it traveled into the opposite lane again," Johnson wrote. "There was a tractor-trailer truck traveling west and the vehicle nearly struck the tractor trailer head on."
At that point, the vehicle swerved, crossed both lanes of travel and came to stop off of the roadway, down an embankment.
"I exited my patrol vehicle and ordered the occupants of the vehicle to place their hands outside of the windows," Johnson wrote. "The driver, identified as Tony Thomas, fled the vehicle on foot and headed east in a field towards Interstate 80."
He said one of the occupants in the vehicle identified the individual in the vehicle as Thomas. Johnson found a photo of Thomas and confirmed his identity.
Stauffer, who was a passenger in the vehicle, is accused of falsely identifying Thomas to police.
Court papers said a narcotic canine from the Union County Sheriff's Office alerted to narcotics inside the vehicle. A search warrant was executed on the vehicle, with suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia being found inside.
Suspected paraphernalia was allegedly found inside of Stauffer's purse.
Thomas was subsequently apprehended and jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 2.
A preliminary hearing for Stauffer has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 18.
Police from multiple departments, along with firefighters from Turbot Township, Milton and the Warrior Run area were called to assist at the scene the night of the incident.
