SELINSGROVE — What happens when you get a group of high school girls and area professional women in the same room for a day? Magic, according to a group of women in the Susquehanna River Valley who coordinated the recent Dream It Be It Career Support event for students from throughout the region.

The program, sponsored by Soroptomist International, is designed to empower young women and provide enrichment and career exploration during a day-long event that was held at Susquehanna University. The conference is intended for girls who demonstrate great potential but lack the resources or support to plan meaningfully for their futures, or who otherwise face barriers to success.

