SELINSGROVE — What happens when you get a group of high school girls and area professional women in the same room for a day? Magic, according to a group of women in the Susquehanna River Valley who coordinated the recent Dream It Be It Career Support event for students from throughout the region.
The program, sponsored by Soroptomist International, is designed to empower young women and provide enrichment and career exploration during a day-long event that was held at Susquehanna University. The conference is intended for girls who demonstrate great potential but lack the resources or support to plan meaningfully for their futures, or who otherwise face barriers to success.
Throughout the day, roughly 50 students from school districts in Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties participated in sessions regarding exploring careers, financing higher education, career development programs, building resilience and confidence and balancing stress; as well as sitting and speaking with local professional women who serve as table mentors throughout the event.
Featured speakers this year included: Elba Arenas, president, MC Federal Credit Union, who discussed her belief that “Anything Is Possible If You Believe”; Angela Hummel, Angela Hummel Consulting, who discussed determining your personality style and what occupations and interests appeal to the differing types; and Rose Weir, a trauma therapist at Transitions of PA, who spoke about self-care strategies to use when feeling stressed or out of balance.
The day’s emcee was Dawn Marie Benfer, WQSU 88.9 FM and adjunct faculty at Susquehanna University, who reiterated to the students that they should “always be true to yourself, be you, don't be afraid to take risks, learn at least one new thing a day, meet at least one new person, smile at strangers, and if you can 'Dream it you can Be it.'"
Financial aid resources were also provided to the students.
According to Hummel, “building confidence and self-esteem is an integral part of the day. Participants learned that confidence is the incredible energy you get when you find your courage and try something that’s not easy. Confidence gives you the power and the lift to be yourself and do what you want, even if it’s scary. In addition, the girls explored the need for positive self-talk and how to work through the negative self-talk and other obstacles to reach their dreams.”
New this year was a session on Overcoming Obstacles by Jessica Fester, CEO of Wrk Inside Out LLC, a personal training and nutrition coaching business; and Kristy Lair, the owner of Kickstart for Women, focusing on mind-body-spirit fitness. Both talked about struggles and barriers they faced in their journey through life and in becoming small business owners.
"I was happy to share my story of redemption with these young ladies in our community," Fester said. "Even our pain serves a purpose. I remember how much I needed something like this when I was a kid, and I am so happy that this exists for our future generations. These girls need to know how much they are valued and how important their purpose and impact is for the world. I have always wanted to serve my community in this capacity and I am so happy that I was finally able to do it."
“Every person has a purpose and there is a special design for our life," Lair said. "We can choose to step into our greatness by empowering ourselves... Everything we go through in our life can help us to serve others better. When we serve, we feel fulfilled. The only way we ever fail at any of our goals is if we quit."
Students who were asked to share their experiences after the event noted that they learned to “use my setbacks as motivation to achieve my goals”, “go for it and don’t give up”, and “reminding myself I am enough.”
Suggestions from the students at this year’s event included bringing similar events to area schools and providing more mentoring and online opportunities for the young women to continue to learn and grow.
“What a powerful day!” said Ginnetta Reed, marketing coordinator of T-Ross Brothers Construction, who volunteered as a table mentor while her daughter Olivia attended the event as well “From coaching to answering many questions it was truly inspirational for all attending. I enjoyed the opportunity to help make a difference and impact the lives of many young girls.”
This year’s event was also sponsored by the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation, Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, and Wagner, Dreese, Elsasser and Associates.
