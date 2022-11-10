WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Lane restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, along Interstate 80 eastbound, White Deer Township, Union County as a contractor will be performing tree work near mile marker 206.
Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane and right shoulder to be restricted in this area.
