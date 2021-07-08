Stadium project delayed

MILTON — Noting the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan confirmed Thursday the district's $14.1 million project to renovate the district's athletic stadium will not be finished in time for the 2021 football season.
The project, which broke ground in the spring, includes the construction of an 18,495-square-foot wellness facility. When complete, the stadium will feature a turf field and all-weather track.
The district previously announced it expected the stadium portion of the project to be completed by the fall.
"It is with great disappointment we must report the pandemic has significantly impacted the completion timeline for the athletic complex," Keegan wrote, in a media release. "While the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all, the resources, products, equipment and staff needed to complete the complex in time for fall sports is not possible."
With the stadium to not be completed in time for the fall football season, Keegan said arrangements are being made to host Milton home games at the Danville Area School District's stadium.
"We are grateful to the Danville administration for working collaboratively with us," Keegan said.
"Please know that our general contractor and subcontractors are doing their very best to keep the project moving forward, despite all the barriers they are facing," she added. "If anything changes, and we are able to expedite the projects' completion, we will communicate immediately with our community."
The school board in January awarded the following contracts for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
SitelogIQ has been contracted to handle construction management.
