MILTON — What started as a series of community cleanups on the grounds of the Milton Public Library has grown into a new volunteer group, the Friends of the Library, to provide support and guidance as the library seeks to grow its fundraising base and engagement.

“I think we recognized the need, that the library needs community support. We’re people who care deeply about the library and the community and want to see it succeed,” said Jan Salwocki, who is also the library’s newest board member. “I feel like I’m getting reacquainted with the library that I used to use quite a lot when my kids were young, so this is great.”

