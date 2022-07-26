MILTON — What started as a series of community cleanups on the grounds of the Milton Public Library has grown into a new volunteer group, the Friends of the Library, to provide support and guidance as the library seeks to grow its fundraising base and engagement.
“I think we recognized the need, that the library needs community support. We’re people who care deeply about the library and the community and want to see it succeed,” said Jan Salwocki, who is also the library’s newest board member. “I feel like I’m getting reacquainted with the library that I used to use quite a lot when my kids were young, so this is great.”
Growing out of the volunteer cleanups hosted jointly by the Rotary Club of Milton, Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run and the Milton Lions Club, frequent participants saw the need for more active involvement in helping maintain and promote the library at Rose Hill.
“It seems like if you’re a volunteer for one thing, you want to volunteer and just help others,” said Shirley McPherrin. “Whatever the library needs, we are here to help with.”
McPherrin highlighted the increased services the library provides, like internet hot spots and digital tablets, but also the complex logistics and higher costs that come with them.
“It’s like a hub of resources for the whole community, they’re free to everyone and we want to support that,” she added.
She offered praise for Milton Public Library Director Kris LaVanish, adding that the group likely would not have formed if not for the dedication and passion they saw in her.
“Since I’ve been here, anytime there has been something happening at the library these guys have been here to help me,” said LaVanish. “These guys have been really good to the library and to me personally. I knew that we needed to start a friends group because the library does need so much help and these are all the people that immediately said they wanted to help.”
The Friends of the Library, which also includes Ted, McPherrin, Mary Lou Kiefer, Donald Emory, Peggy Emory, Lisa Grant and Stan Salwocki, recently held its first meeting. The group was joined by Milton Borough Council President Jamie Walker.
Members discussed their mission and the various challenges facing the library with Walker, who offered his perspective on the issues as a representative of borough council and encouraged the group to stay engaged with council moving forward.
“We want to make sure we’re doing the right thing for the community and listening to you is the first part, tell us what you want from us,” said Walker. “We might not always be able to give it to you, but you will leave there with 10 members of council saying ‘we hear you.’”
Some of the biggest hurdles the library is currently dealing with are funding and maintenance. Currently, the library’s total operating budget is approximately $290,000 per year, with dedicated funding in the amounts of $23,000 from Pennsylvania, $45,000 from Milton Borough, $1,000 from East Chillisquaque Township and $3,500 from West Chillisquaque Township.
The library’s total deficit is $305,500, for which the library relies on its endowment to make up the difference. However, at current rate of withdrawal, the endowment will be depleted in five more years, the group said. While grant funding is another important funding stream, restrictions on its usage make it unreliable for general operating costs.
LaVanish and the friends group will look to bolster fundraising efforts to offset some costs and petition borough council for increased funding. Making sure people are aware of and utilizing the services the library offers, she added, plays a big part in maintaining community support.
“The library needs money and things like that, but one of the sustaining elements of the library is engagement,” said LaVanish. “That this group came together largely on their own really speaks to the power of what a library can do.”
On Friday, Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) also paid a visit to the library to meet with LaVanish and discuss many of the issues that the friends group is currently looking to address.
“It is so meaningful that our elected representatives take the time to come and meet those of us they represent,” said LaVanish. “I was so pleased that I was able to sit down with Sen. Casey to discuss the challenges of rural public libraries along with our friends group and library board members.”
Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.