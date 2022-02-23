LEWISBURG — Whether Edward Snowden did “grave damage” to American intelligence capabilities by releasing classified information to news outlets has been debated since 2013 when Department of Justice espionage charges against him were unsealed.
The argument arose again Tuesday night on the Bucknell University campus as Snowden appeared via a live video link from Russia for a talk and questions. The talk in a nearly-filled Trout Auditorium was hosted by Bucknell Program for American Leadership (BPALC) and sponsored by a grant from the Open Discourse Coalition (ODC), an alumni group.
Matt Gabler, a 2006 Bucknell alumnus and retired member of the Pennsylvania State House, asked Snowden to reconcile his actions in view of the apparent strength of President Vladimir Putin and that country’s invasion of Ukrainian Republic. Gabler quoted a news piece which claimed that western powers were no longer strong enough to deter totalitarian regimes such as Russia.
Snowden replied that there was a difference between what the law said versus its morality. He added that there has been no evidence in the time since that his action caused damage to national security.
After leaving employment in the National Security Administration (NSA) in 2013, Snowden reportedly leaked documents describing global surveillance programs. Many were run by the NSA by with the cooperation of telecommunications companies and European governments.
Snowden’s American passport was revoked in 2013 after which he had sought asylum in Ecuador. He was granted permanent residency status in the Russian Republic in 2020 after repeatedly being given asylum in that country.
Snowden refuted unspecified claims that he is complicit with the Russian regime and posted headlines and articles he has published which are critical of it.
A federal court ruled in 2020 that an American mass surveillance program exposed by Snowden was not legal and possibly unconstitutional.
Snowden’s introductory remarks asserted that information-gathering technology has become more sophisticated since 2013. He posted a recent image from a New York Times article which purportedly showed the location of cell phones carried in Washington, D.C. Technology users, he maintained, essentially sign on to invasions of privacy with a single “click” on a user agreement.
Both host and sponsor, BPALC and the ODC, have stated commitments to furthering discussion in line with classic liberal arts traditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.