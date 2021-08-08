State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Muncy man sustained a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 1:34 p.m. Aug. 3 along Route 405, Muncy Creek, Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Tyler Davis, 20, of Muncy, was traveling south on Route 405 when Davis became distracted. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a parked 2019 Ford F150 owned by Margaret Scholvin, 71, of Port Charlotte, Fla.
Davis, who was not belted, sustained a suspected minor injury. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 10:36 a.m. Aug. 4 along Field Station Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
A 2021 Ram driven by David Albert, 59, of Trout Run, attempted to turn left onto Field Station Road when troopers said the vehicle struck a 2002 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard driven by Judson Route, 60, of Duncannon.
Albert, who was belted, was not injured. Troopers said Route was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — An 88-year-old Unityville woman sustained a suspected minor injury after the 1999 Ford Ranger she was driving traveled off the roadway and struck a guide rail.
Troopers said Mildred Stackhouse was sustained a suspected minor injury, but refused medical treatment, as the result of the crash, which occurred at 8:31 a.m. Aug. 4 along Route 118, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
Stackhouse was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Someone used the identity of a 59-year-old Jersey Shore woman to apply for unemployment.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 7:41 a.m. Aug. 3 along Pearson Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a purse, valued at $50.
The alleged incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 1 along Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Troopers said the resident of the facility stole a purse belonging to a 40-year-old nurse. Lottery tickets valued at $30 and prescription medication were found missing from the purse.
Charges are pending.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Lynda Livingston, 64, of Williamsport, reported that someone filed an unemployment claim in her name.
The alleged incident occurred at 11 a.m. July 11 at 10 Ivy Crest Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler
WILLIAMSPORT — A 51-year-old Jersey Shore man has been charged with filing false tax returns after allegedly embezzling more than $300,000 from the Harvest Moon restaurant, convenience store and gas station over a four-year period.
A press release said Joseph Rinker, co-owner of the business, was charged after allegedly failing to report income from the business from 2014 through 2017. The estimated loss in tax dollars is $64,250.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Bradley Harter, 41, of Sunbury, has been charged after troopers received a report at 6:04 p.m. June 29 that an individual was “severely intoxicated” at the Selinsgrove Medexpress Care Center, 1597 Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers allege Harter drove his car to the center after consuming multiple alcoholic beverages.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two people sustained suspected serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 3:14 p.m. July 30 at the intersection of Route 15 and Grangers Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2002 Chevrolet S10 driven by Jeremy Simmons, 44, of Montoursville, struck a 2006 Buick Lucerne driven by an unidentified 17-year-old Northumberland boy as the Chevrolet turned onto Route 15 from Grangers Road. Both vehicles then traveled through a guide rail and over an embankment.
Simmons and the boy were both belted and transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of suspected serious injuries. A 17-year-old Sunbury girl who was a passenger in the Buick was transported to Geisinger for treatment of a suspected minor injury. She was also belted.
Troopers said Simmons was cited with stop and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 11:12 a.m. Aug. 5 along Route 35 at Middle Creek Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Hyundai Sonata driven by Melissa S. Auker, 24, of Port Trevorton. pulled from a stop sign into the path of a westbound 2016 Jeep Compass driven by Melanie M. Brubaker, 43, of Mount Pleasant Mills. Both drivers were belted. The Sonata spun and struck a concrete barrier.
Auker will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at5:11 p.m. Aug. 5 along Route 522 at Pennsylvania Avenue, Penn Township, Snyder County.
An unidentified 17-year-old Danville boy was attempting a turn in a 2017 Infiniti QX60 when it struck a trailer towed by a 2011 Ford F750 driven by Jason R. Barner, 37, of Mill Hall, police noted. Both drivers were belted.
The boy will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Selinsgrove woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of possible serious injuries following a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 3 along W. 11th St., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2015 Subaru Impreza driven by Molly Morris traveled off the roadway, struck a ditch, a utility pole and came to rest facing another utility pole.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Drug possession
SELINSGROVE — Kevin Belle McRae, 24, of Selinsgrove, has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of a small amount of marijuana after being stopped for a bicycle violation.
The alleged incident occurred at 1:03 a.m. Aug. 5 at North High and West Snyder streets, Selinsgrove.
Harassment
UNION TOWNSHIP — Lisa Tiebout, 55, of Port Trevorton, has been charged after allegedly striking John Tiebout, 60, of Port Trevorton, on the back of the head.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred at 3:44 p.m. Aug. 3 at 2490 Main St., Union Township, Snyder County.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported theft of $150.
Alaina Burns, 19, of Selinsgrove, is listed as the victim of the theft, which occurred at 1 p.m. July 22 at 5 Sycamore Court, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 57-year-old Winfield woman reported a case of possible identity theft and unemployment fraud.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:50 a.m. Aug. 3 along Smalsh Barrick Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to file an unemployment claim using the personal information of a 62-year-old Selinsgrove man.
The incident was reported at 1:26 p.m. Aug. 6 along North Oakwood Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
