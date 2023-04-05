MILTON — An all-volunteer Milton-based nonprofit organization has been announced as the recipient of a $1,000 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

Father’s Hope has been awarded the funds to purchase back-to-school backpacks and school supplies, as well as supplemental Christmas gifts, for local children in need. Those children will be identified by volunteers from Revival Tabernacle church, Watsontown, who operate an annual Angel Tree program.

