WATSONTOWN — A recently discovered photograph of two unnamed Vietnam War soldiers has led a Watsontown-area woman to enlist the help of the Watsontown Historical Association to identify the veterans pictured and search for family members to return the photo to.
The woman — who asked not to be identified until the photograph is claimed — said she found the picture in an envelope roughly a month ago in a home along White Deer Pike that her daughter recently purchased and is in the process of renovating.
“It had fallen behind the baseboard heating, so when we pulled the baseboard off that envelope was stuck back behind there,” she said.
She’s not sure if it belonged to the home’s previous owners or the owners before them, if either.
The photograph depicts one soldier on the phone with another standing behind him. The picture had apparently been folded in half for many years and the envelope also held a copy of the portion of the photo depicting the solider not on the phone.
“The back of the photo seems to be an official Vietnam photo because it has typing — typewriter typing — on the back,” said the woman.
The reverse of the photograph reads, “A Lt. of the 3/12 Infantry receives orders from the company commander to attack and his platoon lead the attack on hill 924c. Co. 8/1, 1st Bde, 4th Division. Official US Army Photograph by Jay Kasten December 3, 1967. 124th Sig BN, 4th Infantry Division Photo APO SF 96262.”
The front of the envelope reads, “Dad Schweitzer, War-Vietnam.” The woman said she believes this inscription is the name of someone the photos were sent to, rather than the name of either of the picture’s subjects.
The woman recently gave the photograph to the Watsontown Historical Association in the hope that its members would be able to help identify the men pictured or reach family members who could claim the photo. So far a post on social media has garnered many shares, she said, but no one has yet come forward with names or additional information.
“I thought it would be a shame for that photo to not get back to who it might belong to,” said the woman. “I have a son that currently serves in the military. It’s a little bit personal, so as a mom of a service member I just thought if it were me I would want it returned to me.”
Anyone with information about the photograph is encouraged to contact the Watsontown Historical Association via the organization’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.